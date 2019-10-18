The Texas Tech men’s basketball team was predicted to finish third in the conference in the Big 12 Preseason Poll that was announced on Thursday.
Tech is coming off of a historic 2019 season, where the Red Raiders made its deepest run in the NCAA Tournament, making it to the National Championship Final, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Last season, the Red Raiders also shared the regular-season conference championship with Kansas State.
In the poll, Tech received a single first-place vote but was picked to finish third in the Big 12, according to Tech Athletics. Kansas was picked to win the Big 12 this season for the ninth consecutive season as the Jayhawks topped the preseason poll for the 19th time in program history. The only other team predicted to finish higher in the standings than Tech was Baylor.
Last season, the Red Raiders were picked to finish seventh in the conference but ended its regular season tied for first for the first time in program history, according to Tech Athletics. After winning the Big 12, Tech became the highest pick in the preseason poll to win the conference’s regular-season championship in Big 12 history.
Although the Red Raiders made it to the 2019 NCAA National Championship Final last season, only three players from last year’s squad remain on the 2019-20 roster, according to Tech Athletics. Junior Davide Moretti along with sophomores Kyler Edwards and Avery Benson are the only remaining players from last year’s team.
This season, the Red Raiders’ roster consists of 10 new student-athletes, according to Tech Athletics. As the Red Raiders lost a lot of experience with the departure of Jarrett Culver, Norense Odiase, Tariq Owens, Matt Mooney and Brandone Francis, Tech landed two seniors, guard Chris Clarke and senior TJ Holyfield. Aside from the seniors and returners, Tech’s roster includes seven freshmen.
The Red Raiders will look to replicate the success from last year’s team as Tech will start its season at home on Nov. 5. Tech will open its season against Eastern Illinois at 7 p.m. at United Supermarkets Arena as the game will be televised on FOX Sports Southwest Plus.
