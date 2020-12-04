The Texas Tech men's basketball team will face off against the Troy University Trojans on Friday evening. The game is set to tip off at the United Supermarkets Arena at 8 p.m. and will be aired publicly on ESPN.
Tech was scheduled to play St. Johns, but due to COVID-19 precautions, the matchup was canceled. The Red Raiders would find Troy as a last-minute replacement for the cancellation.
Tech has a 1-0 record against the Trojans with a victory in 2011 where the Red Raiders won 90-85, according to Tech Athletics.
Last season, which was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Troy had an overall record of 9-22, with a 5-15 Sun Belt Conference record.
So far this season, Troy has a record of 1-1, with their victory against Western Carolina University and their loss being served by UNC Wilmington.
The Trojans are led by a trio of players in Kam Woods, Zay William and Desmond Williams, who all average double-digit points, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders have their barrage of scorers as well. Through three games, Tech’s Mac McClung leads the team in scoring at 18.1 points per game, highlighted by a season-high 20-point performance in the season opener versus Northwestern State.
In the paint, Marcus Santos-Silva has a pair of double-doubles through the start of the season while Terrance Shannon Jr. is adding double-digits in points per game at 10.3.
Coming off of a loss to the Houston Cougars last week in Fort Worth, the Red Raiders will look to regain their winning mentality in their matchup tonight. Tech opens as a 28-point favorite over the Troy Trojans.
Following the matchup with Troy, the Red Raiders will host Grambling University on Dec. 13 at 1 p.m.
