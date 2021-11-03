The Texas Tech basketball programs have made injury prevention a focal point in the offseason, especially after losing freshman point guard and Lubbock native Ethan Duncan to a shoulder injury, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech associate athletic trainer Mike Neal said injury prevention comes with fueling the body correctly and keeping a balanced nutritional intake.
“One thing that I definitely try to push these guys to understand is how important nutrition is,” Neal said. “Second of all being hydrated, and then getting proper sleep. Getting the right amount of sleep is something that, nothing I can do, or condition can do, makes up for that.”
Neal said he understands that the players are still college students, but he wants the team to control what they can.
“These guys are up playing video games, doing cool things that college students do, been there and done that, so I get that part. So, I say ‘Hey, let’s get eight hours of sleep, well-balanced meal, stay hydrated, things they can control,” Neal said. “Because you’re busting your butt every day, you’re grinding every day, you’re pulling everything out of your body, nutrition and sleep always put everything back.”
The Red Raiders have attempted to build strength in a way to prevent injuries. Darby Rich, the men’s basketball team strength and conditioning coach, said it is harder to create a program to build strength for a team than it is for an individual person.
“It varies from player-to-player and it’s harder with team sports,” Rich said. “It’s easy if you have an individual client. I’m your personal trainer so I’m with you all the time and we’re planning every meal. With basketball it’s different because these guys get in the gym and shoot whenever they want to, you know, the football team only practices when the football team practices ... but for the most part their day is planned out.
Rich said it is mostly about educating the players as he tries to get the correct amount of nutrition for the player based on the day.
“I can plan out our guys’ days, and Bryson Williams may get in here three other times to work on his own,” Rich said. “So, it’s more education for them, instead of, ‘You need to get in 3,800 calories a day,’ it becomes more of, ‘We’re off tomorrow so we’re not going to work as hard, so let’s get 3,000 tomorrow and may need 4,500 the next day because he’s putting in that kind of extra work,’” Rich said.
Lady Raider head coach Krista Gerlich said Connor Agnew, the Lady Raider strength and conditioning coach, is responsible for keeping the women’s team as healthy as possible.
“Yeah, so Connor does a great job in our weight room as a strength and conditioning [coach],” Gerlich said. “They do a lot of preventative lifts and different techniques in the weight room to be able to get their muscles strong and make sure that we are addressing any weaknesses that they have.”
