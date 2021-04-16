Texas Tech head basketball coach Mark Adams has announced the addition of Corey Williams to his staff as an assistant coach Friday morning.
This is the second coaching addition to Adams' staff, as he added assistant head coach Barret Peery on Tuesday.
The additions have their share of respective experience, but Williams has had a look at basketball alongside some of the greatest minds in the sport.
After his on-court experience at Oklahoma State, which saw him wrap up his career as the eighth-leading scorer in program history under head coach Eddie Sutton, he was drafted by the Chicago Bulls.
Its no secret who was at the forefront of the Bulls organization when Williams was drafted in '92, playing alongside MVP Michael Jordan and a Hall of Fame head coach Phil Jackson led Bulls team, Williams was an NBA Champion in 1993 as a member of the Bulls, as well.
He bounced around professional basketball until 1998, when he took a break until assuming an assistant coaching job at Oral Roberts in 2000. He then went to Florida State until 2013, when he was offered a head coaching job at Stetson, where he coached for six seasons, accumulating a 58-133 record.
He was put on the forefront of college basketball again with an assistant coaching position in 2019 at Arkansas, where he helped the Razorbacks to a No. 5 recruiting class in the nation the following year.
The ties to Tech, however, go way back for Williams, who played for the aforementioned Hall of Fame coach Sutton, but also was a teammate of current Tech basketball assistant Sean Sutton.
Williams and Sutton, now on the same staff, will address the media at 1 p.m. on Monday for Williams' introduction in Lubbock.
