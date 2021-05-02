No. 11 Texas Tech baseball defeated No. 3 Texas by a score of 5-3 Sunday, May 2, in a game that was spread across two days due to inclement weather in Austin.
Game one:
RHP Ryan Sublette took over for RHP Micah Dallas once the first game resumed, the only position change besides sophomore first baseman Cole Stilwell being subbed out for freshman Nate Rombach.
Entering the game Sublette had already garnered the reputation of a reliable reliever, throwing a career high 38 strikeouts on the season despite not making a single start.
Sublette came in for Dallas and ended the eighth inning with a three-pitch strikeout, catching Texas’ freshman catcher Silas Ardoin looking with an outside corner fastball and ending the inning that featured loaded bases for over 20 hours.
Rombach led off for the Red Raiders, pinch hitting and relieving Stilwell in the batting lineup’s seventh spot. After battling to a full count, Rombach flew out to right field, and his teammate and designated hitter Braydon Runion followed with a strikeout.
As Rombach did in the first at bat of the inning, Dillon Carter battled to a full count against Texas,’ redshirt sophomore relief pitcher Cole Quintanilla, who entered the game for Tanner Witt after the game’s suspension.
Rombach eventually flew out to right field field for the first out, but was followed by two strikeouts and a walk between to end the inning after only four batters faced Quintanilla.
When Sublette took the mound again, he was tasked with retiring one more inning to protect the Red Raiders lead. He forced his first batter into a fly out and followed with a full count strikeout against Faltine.
With one out remaining in the game, Texas’ leadoff batter Antico hit a fly ball to center field on only the second pitch of the at bat, but Tech’s Carter made the leaping catch at the wall to end the game with a final score of 5-3 in Tech’s favor.
With the win, Texas Tech completed the series win over the Texas Longhorns this season, and will look for the sweep a few hours later, with the series finale beginning at 2:30 p.m. May 2.
Game Two:
Tech baseball dropped their series finale against Texas by a score of 11-3 on Sunday, May 2, but still managed to get the series win over the Longhorns after winning the first two games of the series in Austin.
The Red Raiders started sophomore pitcher Mason Montgomery on the mound, looking to improve upon his 2-2 record, while Texas started redshirt sophomore Kolby Kubichek.
Montgomery’s final statline consisted of three strikeouts and two walks while allowing five runs on four hits for his third loss of the season (3-2).
Montgomery was only one of eight pitchers to take the mound for Tech, compiling a total staline of four strikeouts, seven walks and 11 runs on nine hits.
Baker began the series finale in the leadoff spot for the Red Raiders, and junior outfielder Easton Murrell did the same just one at bat later. With two on and no outs, freshman infielder Jace Jung was walked in only four pitches by Kubichek.
When the first action of baseball started today at noon, the resumption of yesterday’s suspended game, the Red Raiders were on defense with two outs and the bases loaded. A few hours later, Tech started the series finale by loading the bases in only three at bats.
After it took six innings for either team to score in the first game of the weekend, the Red Raiders got to scoring early in the series finale when Texas’ Kubichek walked Fulford and allowed a runner to walk across home plate, giving Tech the 1-0 lead.
Kubichek was subsequently pulled for Texas’ freshman pitcher Pete Hansen. Redshirt Freshman Cal Conley then grounded out into a double play and Cole Stilwell flew out to center for a quick first inning for Hansen.
Montgomery started the bottom of the first by striking out Antico and followed by forcing a ground out and a fly out to end the first inning.
Tech’s offensive momentum stayed alive in the start of the second inning, as sophomore designated hitter Braydon Runion led the top of the second off with a double to right field facing an even 2-2 count, hustling to second and barely beating the throw.
Carter bunted Runion to third base but was thrown out at first in the process, but junior third baseman Parker Kelly fouled out for the second out. With two outs and Runion on third, Tech’s leadoff batter Dru Baker came up to bat.
In a favorable 2-1 count, Baker nailed a ball down the right field line and off the wall, scoring Runion and recording a double by showcasing his wheel to reach second base easily.
Texas’ Hansen bounced back from the RBI double by ending the inning with a three pitch strikeout against Tech’s Easton Murrell.
Texas got on the board to leadoff the bottom of the second when redshirt sophomore Ivan Melendez hit an inside-the-park home run.
Murrell had a chance to prevent the run by catching the hit in the outfield, but the sun got in his eyes and it got past him. Add a throwing error to the catching error and Melendez scored with ease.
A walk and a single would then put runners on the corners for Texas, and another walk by Montgomery loaded the bases. Montgomery forced the next batter into a grounder that allowed Kelly to throw a runner out at home, but the bases stayed loaded when that batter reached first safely.
The next at bat would mean trouble for Tech though, when Texas’ Faltine hit a double to right field that scored two runners and gave Texas the lead over Tech by a score of 3-2. That lead improved another run in the next at bat due to a sac fly scoring their runner on third.
Montgomery was able to force Daly into a lineout in the next pitch though, ending the second inning.
The top of the third began with a Jung pop out and a Fulford strikeout, but Conley and Stilwell followed with singles to put runners on the corners with two outs for Runion. Runion was unable to capitalize though, striking out on a 2-2 count.
Montgomery battled to a full count to open the bottom of the third, and forced the batter into a pop up that Jung was able to catch, overcoming the sun in seemingly all of the defenders’ eyes.
Montgomery then struck out the next batter in only three pitches and then struck out the one after after battling to a full count, ending the third inning with Tech still losing to Texas by a score of 4-2.
Carter began the top of the fourth with a line drive that seemed destined for the center field wall but was intercepted by their centerfielder for the first out of the inning, Kelly then struck out and Baker flew out to center as well to retire the side.
Montgomery forced a ground out to kick off the bottom of the fourth but gave up a single in the next at bat. A sacrifice bunt advances the runner to second, and Texas Tech’s head baseball made the decision to pull Montgomery for freshman reliever Josh Sanders.
Sanders then threw two straight wild pitches though, allowing Texas’ runner on second to advance to third and then home in two pitches, and followed by giving up a single. After allowing Texas to extend their lead to 5-2, Sanders was pulled for sophomore reliever Eli Reichmann.
Reichmann battled to a full count in his first at bat, but eventually walked the batter to put runners on first and second. Because of this, Tech’s head baseball coach Tim Tadlock made another pitching change, pulling Reichmann for freshman Brendan Girton.
Girton was four pitches deep (2-2) into his first at bat when Texas sent both runners, effectively stealing second and third base. However, this play was reviewed and the runner attempting to steal second was ruled out on the slide.
After taking the first pitch of the fifth inning as a ball, Murrell made contact with the next pitch but flew out to center for the first out of the inning. Jung battled to a 2-2 count in the next at bat before hitting a ground ball through the second base gap.
Jung would not get far though, when Fulford hit a ground ball to second that turned into an inning ending double play. Girton ended the bottom of the fifth as quickly as the top, forcing a pop out and a ground out, striking out Texas’ Zubia in between.
Tech’s first two batters of the top of the sixth (Conley and Stilwell) both ground out to Texas’ pitcher. Runion then ended the short inning in the next at bat, striking out looking on a 1-2 count.
Texas’ first two batters in the sixth fared much better than Tech’s, hitting two straight singles and both being brought home with a bunt and a sac-fly and bringing the score to 7-2 in Texas’ favor.
After the bunt, Tadlock pulled Girton for senior reliever Connor Queen, who gave up the sacrifice fly and then walked his next batter. With runners on first and second and no outs, Queen forced his next batter into a ground out to end the inning.
Carter and Rombach both struck out swinging in the top of the seventh, and Baker ended the side with a pop up to center. Entering the bottom of the seventh, Tadlock pulled Queen for freshman Andrew Devine.
Devine walked his first batter and hit his second to put runners on first and second, and wouldn't last past those two at bats as Tadlock then pulled him for freshman Levi Wells.
After Wells’ first batter popped up to Red Raider catcher Rombach, Wells gave up a bases loading walk and then Texas’ redshirt freshman Douglas Hodo III hit a grand slam to give Texas the 11-2 lead.
Wells proceeded to battle into a full count in his next at bat but gave up the walk, and Tadlock then decided to pull him for sophomore Chase Webster, who came in and forced two straight fly-outs to end the inning.
Murrell and Jung both flew out to start the top of the eighth, but Fulford and Conley both hit singles in the next two at bats to put two runners on with two outs.
After the two singled, Texas’ reliever Pete Hanson was pulled for freshman reliever Aaron Nixon who had only walked four batters in over 21 innings entering this appearance.
Nixon did what needed to be done, battling sophomore first baseman Cole Stillwell into a full count before striking him out and ending the inning.
Webster gave up a double to his first batter in the bottom of the eighth inning, but forced the next batter into a first-pitch fly out and then struck out Melendez after battling to a full count.
Webster then walked a batter to put runners on first and second and a wild pitch right after would let both advance into scoring position. Webster go out of the inning though, forcing a fly out after battling to a full count with Texas’ redshirt freshman catcher Silas Ardoin.
Tech entered the top of the ninth with one final chance to tie the game, or else it would be the last inning of the game. Runion started with being hit by a pitch, but failed to reach second on a ground ball single by Dillon Carter. With one out down, Rombach advanced Carter to third but grounded out in the process.
Dru Baker kept the Red Raiders hopes alive with a first-pitch RBI single in his at bat to score Carter from third, using his speedy legs to advance to second and improving Tech’s score to three runs. The next at bat for Tech would be the last though, as Murrell struck out swinging in four pitches.
The final score of the series finale was 11-3 Texas over Tech, but Tech was still able to get the series win after winning the series opener and the second game that spread across two days after a rain suspension.
After the weekend, Tech improved their record to 30-11 overall and 10-8 against Big 12 opponents while winning their fourth interconference series of the season.
Tech’s next game is scheduled for 6 p.m. May 4, when they meet the Oklahoma Sooners at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Amarillo. The exhibition contest will serve as a preview before the two team’s conference series starting May 14.
