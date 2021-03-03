Texas Tech baseball has come to life following a suboptimal, 0-3 debut at the State Farm College Baseball Showcase.
The Red Raiders’ three-game dip saw them lose to a flurry of nationally top-ranked opponents, including now No. 1 Arkansas, No. 3 Mississippi State and No. 4 Ole Miss.
However, Tech baseball has turned the corner in the biggest of ways.
In a short time, the Red Raiders have rattled off five straight wins in dominant fashion. In fact, Tech won their culmination of games by an average of almost twelve runs per game during the win streak.
Their biggest win came immediately following their loss to Mississippi State, when they routed the Houston Baptist Huskies by fifteen in an 18-3, run-rule victory.
The most noticeable difference between Tech’s first series in Arlington, and their five Lubbock games since has been their pitching.
At the State Farm College Baseball Showdown, Tech pitchers gave up 29 runs in the three games played. At home against Houston Baptist and Texas Southern, the Red Raiders gave up only eight runs in five games played.
Sophomore RHPs Brandon Birdsell and Micah Dallas in particular rebounded nicely after rough outings on opening weekend.
Birdsell, against Arkansas on opening day, walked three batters, allowed one hit and gave up one earned run in only two thirds of an inning pitched for Tech.
Regardless of his opening day blunders, Birdsell was still tabbed with the start for game one against Houston Baptist the very next week. Against the Huskies, he looked like a new man.
Birdsell in his second appearance threw 4.1 innings, giving up three earned runs and striking out two along the way, according to Tech Athletics. It was by no means a flawless performance, but it showed the improvement necessary for Red Raider fans to feel confidence in his next start.
“I kind of just got lost on Saturday. Lost what I was, you know, what I’ve been practicing, what I’ve been working on. It was a big game, big moment,” Birdsell said about his opening day performance. “Just kind of got lost in everything and, you know, throughout this week really just focused on a couple things to improve on from last week and, you know, just what we’re gonna do from here on out, it’s keep improving every week”.
Birdsell will start game one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic in Houston for the Red Raiders against Texas State.
Dallas, on the other hand, made his first appearance of the season as a starter during opening weekend.
After spending all of 2020 working out of the bullpen, Dallas’ much anticipated return to the starting rotation did not go as planned.
He wound up only lasting 2.2 innings, having surrendered five runs on three hits and two walks, according to Tech Athletics. Only two of his five runs allowed were earned.
His second start came against Texas Southern where, like Birdsell, the script was flipped. Against the Huskies Dallas pitched 5.0 scoreless innings, allowing only two hits and striking out eight in the contest, according to Tech Athletics. Dallas attributed his ever-lasting confidence to his recent success.
“I think you’re already defeated if you go out there thinking you’re not the best picture in the world,” Dallas said in a news conference following his victory over Texas Southern. “As a pitcher at this high of a level, you better have that confidence thinking, ‘Hey I’m the best guy in the world.’”
Dallas will not start in Houston, but head coach Tim Tadlock did not close the door on a relief appearance from the 6-foot-2-inch righty during the classic.
Confidence was a common theme for Red Raider pitchers during the week.
The hottest arm in the Red Raider rotation through eight games has been without a doubt, redshirt senior LHP Patrick Monteverde.
Monteverde has dazzled for Tech in his first two starts on the season, compiling a 1-0 win-loss record to go with his 0.00 ERA, 0.455 WHIP, and 14 strikeouts, according to Tech Athletics. He is the only Red Raider pitcher with 5.0 innings pitched or more to still not have given up a run as of March 4.
“Honestly I feel (if I’m gonna have a good day) right when I get to the ballpark. I’m not the most talented pitcher, but I think I’m most confident in myself and my abilities,” Monteverde said. “Just (anything) to give myself that feeling of confidence”.
Monteverde will start against Sam Houston in game two of the classic in Houston.
Tech’s offense has been consistently impressive all season long.
Even though they had not scored double-digit runs in a contest before they returned home, the Red Raider offense turned some heads both in Arlington and Lubbock.
Freshman middle infielders Jace Jung and Cal Conley have both been knocking the cover off the ball since the season began.
The second baseman Jung has, through eight games, batted an astonishing .500 average to go with his team leading five homers and 15 RBIs, according to Tech Athletics. This included a game against Texas Southern in which he tattooed two separate long-balls and collected 11 total bases.
Conley, the team’s shortstop, has not been quite as dominant so far, but has been just as key a cog in Tech’s offense. He has been batting a .417 average thus far to go with his two home runs and 10 RBIs, according to Tech Athletics. Conley’s numbers could be considered even more impressive if you factor in the fact that he was not taking live at-bats with the team in the weeks leading up to the season.
Junior center fielder Dylan Neuse and freshman catcher/infielder Nate Rombach, who were both preseason selections to the Big 12’s all-conference team with Conley, also have excelled early.
The Red Raiders are averaging 10.6 runs per game, while allowing only 4.6 runs per game.
“We (just) show up every day and prepare to play today’s game,” Tadlock said on Tech’s recent win streak. “What you can do is you can control what you can control, at your preparation each day and trying to play the game the right way and whatever happens, we’ll take that, you know, as long as we’re preparing the right way."
