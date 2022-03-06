The Texas Tech baseball team swept its doubleheader over Merrimack College to claim the series victory at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park. Tech combined for 41 runs and 23 hits over the two games, with senior third baseman Parker Kelly driving in nine runs in game one.
Junior right-handed pitcher Brandon Birdsell started game one for the Red Raiders. Birdsell entered the day with a record of 1-1 after earning his first win of the season on Feb. 27 against Kent State, according to Tech Athletics.
After Merrimack took the lead with an RBI single off the bat of sophomore right fielder Bryant Skurbe in the top of the first, Birdsell proceeded to shut out the Warriors for the next four innings. The junior posted a line of five hits, one earned run, eight strikeouts and one walk before being pulled after five innings of work.
Tech responded to the early deficit by scoring 21 unanswered runs, including a nine-run sixth inning. Senior third baseman Parker Kelly led the offense with a historic game at the plate, going 3-6 with three home runs, two of which were grand slams.
According to Tech Athletics, Kelly’s nine RBIs tied the program record for most in one game, and he’s the first to do so since Grant Little in 2018.
“It felt good,” Kelly said, who came into the game with two career home runs. “Continuing to trust the Lord and His process and grinding through the hard times finally paid off for me.”
Tech head coach Tim Tadlock said Kelly’s performance is a result of hard work put in behind closed doors.
“He’s spent a lot of time in the cage and put a lot of blood, sweat and tears in there,” Tadlock said. “It’s really cool to see a guy come out and get results.”
Sophomore second baseman Jace Jung reached base on all seven of his at bats, finishing 3-3 with three walks and an RBI. The consensus preseason All-American has drawn 16 walks this season, the most in the nation thus far, according to NCAA statistics.
“He’s got a good eye, he’s going to have good at bats,” Tadlock said. “I had no idea he got on base seven times, but it doesn’t surprise me either.”
Overall, the Red Raider offense produced 31 base runners in game one, including 13 hits.
Sophomore right-handed pitchers Brendan Girton and Shay Hartis combined to throw three scoreless innings in relief, including two strikeouts in Girton’s lone inning pitched.
The Warriors were able to tack on four runs in the ninth inning to make it a 21-5 final score.
It was a similar story in game two, with the Tech offense getting onto Merrimack starter Cedric Gillete early and forcing the Warriors to reach into their bullpen.
Leading the game 5-1 heading after four innings of play, Tech exploded for 13 runs and 10 hits in the fifth inning. Jung and senior shortstop Kurt Wilson both homered in the inning as the fourteen Red Raiders came to the plate before the first out was recorded. Wilson finished game two 4-6 with five RBIs to bring his total runs batted in for the season to a team-high 15, according to Tech Athletics.
Freshman left-handed pitcher Mason Molina earned his first collegiate victory in game two, giving up one earned run and striking out four in five innings pitched.
The game ended with a 20-2 Tech victory, giving the Red Raiders their eighth consecutive victory. The two squads wrap up the series tomorrow at 1 p.m..
