The No. 6 Red Raiders shut out South Florida Saturday afternoon en route to an 8-0 victory. Tech’s pitching was dominant in the contest, only needing two arms and 105 pitches to secure the win.
Redshirt senior LHP Patrick Monteverde started his sixth game of the season for Tech in the contest. Entering the game, the southpaw had a 4-0 record to go along with his 0.93 ERA and 0.655 WHIP.
Red Raider fans were showing their support for the Pittsburgh native Monteverde in this one before the game by waving terrible towels in the air in his honor behind home plate.
“It was awesome,” Monteverde said. “Bringing Pittsburgh down to Lubbock, they say it’s Steeler nation. And yeah, it was pretty cool to see. I gave (those fans) a little salute after the first inning”.
Waving towels around in a game are a famed Pittsburgh Steeler tradition.
Monteverde opposed fellow redshirt senior RHP Dylan Burns, who made just his second start of the season in the contest. Burns had a 1-2 record and a 3.38 ERA heading into the contest in 24.0 innings pitched.
Monteverde had a hot start, striking out the side on only ten pitches. All ten pitches were strikes in the top of the first.
The Red Raiders capitalized on this start by scoring a pair of runs in the bottom half of the inning. Leadoff man and center fielder Dylan Neuse scored the first run while no. 2 hitter and shortstop Cal Conley scored the second.
Only one of the two runs were earned, and no RBIs were attributed.
Tech led 2-0 after one full inning of play.
In the bottom of the third inning, Tech extended their lead by one run when no. 3 hitter and right fielder Dru Baker scampered home on a passed ball. After three innings of play and three runs scored the Red Raiders were still without an RBI.
In the fourth inning Tech finally earned their first RBI of the game when Conley scored left fielder Dillon Carter on a sac-fly. The play extended their lead to 4-0.
Burns was pulled from the game before the start of the fifth inning. In 4.0 innings of work, he allowed three earned runs on eight hits and two walks. He struck out three batters as well.
The Red Raiders would score another pair of runs before their starter’s day was done. They tacked one one on a Baker RBI-single, and another on an error.
Monteverde finished the game having tossed 7.0 scoreless innings of work, striking out nine batters and allowing five hits. He would eventually receive the win for his efforts.
Sophomore RHP Micah Dallas relieved Monteverde in the eighth inning. This appearance marked Dallas’ sixth of the year as well. He had last been seen earning a three-inning save against Oklahoma State again in relief of Monteverde.
After Dallas tossed a scoreless eighth inning, the Red Raiders scored another pair of insurance runs in the bottom half of the inning off a two-out, two-run home run from junior catcher Braxton Fulford. Fulford was batting seventh for Tech.
After entering the ninth inning up 8-0, Dallas once again shut down the South Florida offense and Tech won. With the win, the Red Raiders took the series.
Dallas would finish with 2.0 scoreless innings pitched and three strikeouts on the afternoon.
Head coach Tim Tadlock praised his starter following the win.
“Between (Monteverde) and Braxton, those guys working together and Matt (Gardner) calling the game you know, obviously when a guy can add and subtract like that and locate the fastball it's fun to watch,” Tadlock said.
Dru Baker and Dylan Neuse combined for seven hits in the game, collecting four and three respectfully.
Tech’s record improved to 18-4 following the win, while South Florida’s fell to 9-11.
The third and final game of the series will be played Sunday at noon.
Sophomore LHP Mason Montgomery will take the hill for the Red Raiders in that contest.
The series finale will be streamed on ESPN+.
