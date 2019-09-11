The Texas Tech baseball team will play at the Texas Rangers’ Futures Camp at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, Texas in October.
Tech is set to play two exhibition games against the Rangers’ Future Camp with the first game at 7:15 p.m. on Oct. 4 and the second at noon on Oct. 6, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Former Tech third baseman and the sixth overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, Josh Jung, and about 40 minor leaguers make up the Rangers’ Future Camp that the Red Raiders will face.
This is the second time the Red Raiders will play at Dr Pepper Ballpark in the calendar year as Tech participated at the Frisco College Classic in March facing Mississippi State and Nebraska, according to the release.
Tickets to the games are $10 and can be reserved on RidersBaseball.com.
The Red Raiders’ first team practice will be on Sept. 30 as their annual Red and Black Series dates will be announced at a later date.
