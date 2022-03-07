On Tuesday, the No. 19 Texas Tech baseball team will travel to Biloxi, Mississippi for a two-game series with the reigning College World Series champions, No. 9 Mississippi State. The series will be hosted at MGM Park, the double-a Biloxi Shuckers home stadium, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders are coming into the series on a nine-game winning streak after a four-game sweep over Merrimack where they outscored the Warriors 70-12, according to Tech Athletics.
The Bulldogs are entering the mid-week series 6-6 on the season after a weekend where they lost two of three to Tulane, according to Mississippi State Athletics.
The Red Raiders are likely to miss Mississippi State’s sophomore starter Landon Sims, who exited his start after 3.2 innings due to injury on Friday in their 19-2 victory over Tulane, according to Mississippi State Athletics.
Sims has a 1.15 Earned Runs Average this season and struck out ten of the 11 batters he faced against Tulane.
Manager Tim Tadlock said the starter on Tuesday will be sophomore starter Chase Hampton, who is coming into the series with a 4.05 ERA this season, according to Tech Athletics.
Tadlock also said there are a few options for Wednesday’s starter, including senior Colin Clark, who holds a 2.55 ERA this season, according to Tech Athletics.
“You’ve got Colin Clark, it won’t be (Austin) Becker,” Tadlock said. “You’ve got Beckel if you wanted to, I don’t think it would be, you’ve got (Kyle) Robinson.”
Senior starter Andrew Morris has led the Red Raiders pitching staff to 141 strikeouts in 108 innings pitched which leads the Big 12, according to Big 12 Sports.
Tadlock said Morris would be unavailable for the series in Mississippi.
“No, that’s too short of rest, not with a midweek game,” Tadlock said in regard to Morris.
During their series against Merrimack, the Red Raiders offense was potent but were highlighted by senior infielder Parker Kelly.
Kelly belted three home runs, including two grand slams during game one of Saturday's doubleheader, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders' third baseman tied the program record with nine RBIs in a single game, before adding two more in the second game on Saturday.
Kelly is leading the Red Raiders in on-base plus slugging percentage with a mark of 1.168, according to Tech Athletics. His infield partner, sophomore Jace Jung, is second on the team in the mark as he boasts a 1.162.
Tadlock said Kelly has been excited to learn and has been extremely coachable during his time in Lubbock.
“He has seeked help ever since he’s been here,” Tadlock said. “He’s always been a guy with a lot of aptitude, and he’s been able to apply what you want him to do.”
The Red Raiders are looking for their offensive production against Merrimack to carry over to the ranked matchup against the Bulldogs. Tadlock said he believes that it could happen.
“It can absolutely carry over,” Tadlock said. “Their pitching will obviously be better, but at the same time hitters look at it like hey, the pitchers out there throwing and I think it can carry over.”
The series in Mississippi will be televised on the SEC Network on ESPN+, according to Tech Athletics.
