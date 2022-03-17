Starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday, the No. 17 Texas Tech baseball team will open a two-game series against the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa. The series’ second game is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday.
The series was originally slated to be a three-game set but due to weather Friday’s matchup was cancelled, according to Tech Athletics.
Coming into the series, the Red Raiders are 16-3 on the season and have won six-straight games, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech is coming off a series against New Mexico where they broke program scoring records in the first matchup and had a late rally in the second matchup to complete the sweep.
The Hawkeyes are coming into the series 8-7 on the season, according to Iowa Athletics. Despite having back-to-back wins over California-Irvine and San Diego State, they have lost four of their last six and seven of their last ten.
The weekend series will be the second series between the programs and first since 2011, according to Tech Athletics.
That 2011 meeting was played in Lubbock and the Red Raiders swept the two-game set and outscored the Hawkeyes 15-11.
The Red Raiders have scored the third most runs in all the NCAA with 177, only trailing No. 7 Tennessee and Virginia in the category, according to the NCAA. Iowa is in a tie for 165th in the category with 84 runs scored, the same as Big 12 conference foe Kansas State.
Iowa’s pitching has been more formidable than their hitting this season as its staff holds the 30th best ERA in the nation with a 3.20, according to the NCAA. Tech on the other hand, holds the 65th best ERA in the nation, the mark of 3.97 is the fourth best in the Big 12.
The Red Raiders pitching rotation for the weekend will likely cycle back to the top of the rotation and see junior Brandon Birdsell, junior Andrew Morris and freshman Mason Molina.
Birdsell is coming off a six-inning, no-hit performance where he struck-out 15 batters and didn’t allow a walk, according to Tech Athletics. Birdsell holds the lowest ERA on the pitching staff with a 1.80 and carries a 15.3 strikeouts per nine innings into the series.
Molina is coming into the series with the second-best ERA on the starting staff with a 3.00 and has struck out 19 batters in 15 innings pitched, according to Tech Athletics.
Morris has struggled early in the season with a 5.12 ERA, but he holds the same WHIP (walks plus hits per inning pitched) as Molina with a mark of 1.40, according to Tech Athletics.
The junior has garnered a 13.2 strikeouts per nine innings mark, which is more than Molina who holds a 11.4 in the category.
All the weekend’s games will be televised on the Big 10 network, according to Iowa Athletics.
