All games at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown in Arlington have been pushed back one day due to extreme weather conditions, according to a release from Tech Athletics.
The showdown, which is to be played at the brand new Globe Life Park, will now take place Saturday, Sunday and Monday, as opposed to the previously scheduled Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The Red Raiders were scheduled to have their season opener at this event this Friday, but will have to wait one more day before they can get their season underway.
Following the changes, Tech will now face Arkansas at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Ole Miss at 3 p.m. on Sunday, and Mississippi State at 11 a.m. on Monday.
The entire state of Texas has been experiencing extreme weather this week, with snow and ice falling across the state.
Tech itself has been forced to shut down their campus three times already this week.
Tech, and all Texas collegiate sports, are no exception to the rule as Red Raider fans look forward to the much anticipated baseball season.
Further updates on the weather conditions can be found in the news section of our website.
The Red Raiders season will officially begin Saturday Feb. 20 when they take on the Arkansas Razorbacks at 7 p.m.
