For the 11th time in tournament history, the Red Raiders are headed to Houston to compete in the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic.
The tournament, set to involve nine teams through six games, will take place March 5-7 at Minute Maid Park, home of the professional baseball team, the Houston Astros.
The classic is put together by the Astros Foundation, who will donate a portion of each ticket sale to Shriners Hospitals for Children as well as promote other opportunities for fundraising during play, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders will face Texas State, Sam Houston and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in that order in the tournament, per release. Rice and TCU will also make an appearance at the classic, marking the fourth time ever that the event will be attended by all Texas teams.
According to BaseballAmerica, only Tech and TCU are ranked in the top 25 going into the tournament, with the two ranked third and 13th respectively.
Tech, who was most recently at the tournament in 2017, finished 16-3 in their shortened 2020 campaign under head coach Tim Tadlock.
In the coach’s preseason poll, Tech was ranked first in the conference for the fourth time in four years. Outfielder Dylan Neuse was named the preseason conference player of the year in the same poll.
The Red Raiders season will open Feb. 19 at Globe Life Field where they will face the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks.
