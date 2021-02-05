The entirety of the no. 3 Red Raiders’ 2021 non-conference schedule has been released and it includes 26 total contests, according to a release from Tech Athletics.
Following their opening weekend at the College Baseball Showdown, they will play a three-game series at Rip Griffin Park against Houston Baptist starting on Feb. 26.
After Houston Baptist, the Red Raiders will also face Texas Southern in a two-game series on March 2-3. They will then participate in the Shriner's Hospital for Children College Classic beginning March 5, per release, they will battle Texas State, Sam Houston State and Texas A&M.
The tournament will take place at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Beginning against Gonzaga in a two-day matchup on March 9-10, the Red Raiders will have a 12-game homestand throughout the month, per release. The Tech and Gonzaga game will be followed by a four-game series against UConn on March 12-15.
Following UConn, Tech will play its first conference match against Oklahoma State on March 19-21; they will then take a five-day break before hosting South Florida on March 26-28.
The Red Raiders will then hit the road to play at the minor league ballpark at HODGETOWN to face off against Oklahoma on April 20, per release. Prior, however, they will have a two-game midweek against Stephen F. Austin on April 13-14.
To begin the month of May, Tech will enter a four-game series with Illinois-Chicago on May 7-9 during finals week, according to Tech Athletics.
Since Tech will open the season at Globe Life Field in Arlington, they will have played on both Texas professional baseball team’s home fields by season's end.
The Red Raiders are the preseason favorite to win the Big 12, according to the coaches poll, so fan expectations will be high for Tech this season.
No. 3 Tech’s season will begin on Feb. 19 against the no. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks.
