On Friday, the Texas Tech baseball team, along with the rest of the Big 12 conference, released their conference schedules for the 2021 season. The format will follow the normal 24 conference games divided into eight series of three games, each.
To begin conference play, Tech will welcome the Oklahoma State Cowboys on the weekend of March 19-21, according to a release from Tech Athletics. The Red Raiders lead the all-time series with the Cowboys, 25-19, with their last matchup being an 8-6 victory for Tech at the 2019 super regional, which earned the Raiders a ticket to the 2019 College World Series.
After a two-week break, Tech will travel to Kansas State to take on the Wildcats in Manhattan, Kansas, April 1 to 3, according to release. Tech and Kansas State’s last matchup came in late May of 2019, where the Red Raiders emerged victorious in a 7-4 win.
When travelling to Manhattan, Kansas and taking on the Wildcats, Tech is 9-14 compared to their home record of 16-2 against Kansas State, according to Tech Athletics. Historically, Tech leads the series with Kansas State, 27-17.
Shortly after travelling to Kansas to take on the Wildcats of Kansas State, Tech will return to Lubbock to host the TCU Horned Frogs in a three-game series April 9-11. TCU leads the all-time series with Texas Tech by a close margin of nine with a record of 87 wins and 79 losses, per Tech Athletics. The last time the Red Raiders took on the Horned Frogs, Tech came out with an 8-4 victory.
Tech and TCU’s first matchup was in 1966; the Horned Frogs would defeat the Raiders 4-3, per TCU Athletics.
Tech will then travel to Morgantown, West Virginia, to match up against the Mountaineers in mid-April from the 16th to the 18th. Along with the Horned Frogs, West Virginia leads the all-time series with Texas Tech, 14-13, per release, with their last matchup adding to WVU’s win total in a 2-0 shutout win in late May of 2019.
Five days after Tech’s series matchup with the Mountaineers, the Red Raiders will battle against the Bears of Baylor in a homestand over a three-day-stretch April 23-25. The last time Tech took on Baylor in a game, the Red Raiders dominated with a margin-of-victory of ten runs off of a 13-3 victory, according to Tech Athletics. The all-time series between Tech and Baylor is 29-18, in favor of Tech. On average, the Raiders put up a stellar 6.53 runs against the Baylor Bears, per Tech Athletics.
From April 30 to May 2, Tech will take on the Texas Longhorns in Austin, Texas. The three-game series between the Big 12 rivals will round out their 65th game against each other. The last matchup between Tech and UT came in Austin where the Longhorns emerged with a 4-3 victory. Tech has 25 wins and 37 losses against Texas in their history, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech will stay on the road after taking on Texas when they ship to Norman, Oklahoma, to play their series with the Sooners May 14-16. Tech last played the Sooners in May of 2019 when the Red Raiders pulled off an 8-4 victory. Oklahoma leads the all-time series with Tech by one game, 25-24. Tech currently has a three-game win streak against Oklahoma going back to their last matchup where the Red Raiders would sweep the series, according to Tech Athletics.
On May 20-22, the Red Raiders will take on Kansas in Lubbock to close out conference play for the 2021 season. Tech last defeated the Jayhawks 7-5 in the 2019 Big 12 Championships which would advance the Raiders to the conference semis, according to NCAA.com.
Shortly after Texas Tech hosts Kansas University, the 2021 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship will be held in Oklahoma at the Bricktown Ballpark from May 26-30. In the last Big 12 tournament in 2019, Tech was knocked off by the West Virginia Mountaineers. West Virginia would go on to lose to the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the conference championship.
Tech will open its season in the 2021 State Farm College Baseball Showdown when they take on No. 8 Arkansas, Ole Miss and Mississippi State over a three-day span from Feb. 19-21.
