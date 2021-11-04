Editors Note: All information current as of Thursday, Nov. 4.
The Texas Tech baseball team has announced the conference schedule that will begin in the 2022 season.
The released dates are subjected to change, according to a Tech Athletic news release but finalized dates and times will be announced closer to opening day. Starting on March 25 the Red Raiders will host a three-game series against Texas, to open Big 12 play.
Then, Tech will hit the road to face Kansas in three game series, ending on April 3 with a to be determined time.
Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park will be used for Tech’s third conference opponent, Kansas State from April 8-10.
TCU will host Tech starting on April 15, however according to a Tech Athletics news release, the starting date of the series may change to April 14.
The West Virginia Mountaineers will take a three-hour flight or over a 1,000 mile drive to reach Lubbock on April 22 for a three game series.
Moving on, Tech will then drive to Waco to face Baylor in the first of a two-game road series starting on April 29.
Oklahoma State will be the Red Raiders final conference road test starting on May 13 and ending May 15.
Tech will end its regular season conference schedule while at home starting on May 19 to face Oklahoma.
Fans who wish to purchase season tickets must do so before Tuesday, Nov. 30 while fans who wish to get on the waitlist for season tickets can do so by visiting www.texastech.com.
The non-conference schedule has yet to be released from Tech Athletics.
