On Monday, Baseball America released its preseason Top-25 teams and placed the Texas Tech Red Raiders at No. 3.
This is the third time Tech has been placed in the top three amongst notable preseason polls. Baseball America joins D1 Baseball and Perfect Game to put Texas Tech at No. 3 in their polls.
Tech was also recognized by College Baseball Newspaper as the fourth best team in their preseason rankings.
The Red Raiders will begin their season on Feb. 19, taking on the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks, followed by Ole Miss on Feb. 20 and Mississippi State on Feb. 21 at the new Globe Life Field.
