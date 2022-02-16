With Texas Tech’s baseball team’s opening game quickly approaching, the season-ending loss to Stanford in the Lubbock Super Regionals stings for the Red Raiders just as much as it did back in June.
“I still got a bad taste in my mouth, if we’re being honest,” senior utility player Wilson said, who started 31 games for the Red Raiders last season. “When you see somebody dance on your field and go to Omaha, I thought about it all fall and all spring and now we got another shot to go at it and get back there.”
Leading the Red Raiders is head coach Tim Tadlock, who is entering his tenth season at the helm of Tech’s baseball program. The program has made four College World Series appearances under his leadership, according to Tech Athletics.
A Tech baseball alumnus, Tadlock signed a “lifetime contract” with the program in May to remain in his current position.
Tech finished with a 14-10 record in Big 12 play last season, and the conference is expected to be just as competitive in 2022, with four programs listed in D1 Baseball’s preseason top 25.
The University of Texas claimed the top spot in the preseason poll, while No. 7 Oklahoma State University ranks ahead of the No. 14 Red Raiders and No. 17 Texas Christian University comes in three spots behind Tech.
How the team prepares before conference season, Tadlock said, will play a large part in its success in what he called “the premier baseball league in the country.”
“You want to be playing the highest level of baseball you can each day, and once you get in the league, hopefully you’ve been doing that,” Tadlock said. “But you’ve got to have that competition.”
The Red Raiders lost plenty of experience this offseason, with nine players being selected in the MLB Draft, according to Tech Athletics. Among those drafted were key infielders Cal Conley and Dru Baker. The duo ranked near the top of the roster in many offensive categories, most notably Conley who led the team in batting average with .343.
The Red Raiders will look for contributions from the transfer class that features five players with junior college experience, according to Tech Athletics.
Among these is junior Zac Voolitech, who transferred to Tech from Navarro College in Corsicana. Voolitech ended his lone season as a Bulldog with a .349 batting average and 27 stolen bases, according to Navarro Athletics.
According to Tech Athletics, junior Cole Stilwell posted a .288 batting average last season. He said Tech’s culture has made it easy for incoming players to fit in.
“When you get recruited to come and play here, it’s a winning culture and you got recruited here to come and win,” Stilwell said.
Stilwell started 41 games last season as a catcher and infielder and his above batting percentage was good enough for fourth on the team, after hitting .345 during his second season, according to Tech Athletics.
“I think if I get put back there, I can manage the game well and be a leader behind the plate or wherever my team needs me to play that day,” Stilwell said. ”I think I can be a leader from wherever.”
Sophomore second baseman Jace Jung is also returning to Lubbock after leading the team in home runs, OPS and RBIs as a second-year freshman, earning Big 12 Player of the Year honors in the process, according to Tech Athletics.
Jung’s production last season earned recognition from major college baseball publications, such as College Baseball Newspaper and Baseball America, both of which named him a preseason first team All-American. According to Tech Athletics, Jung was also voted Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year for the second consecutive season.
Tech’s pitching staff is a question mark, facing more turnover than previous seasons. Of the 28 pitchers listed on last season’s roster, only 11 are back in Lubbock for 2022, according to Tech Athletics.
Brandon Birdsell, a junior pitcher who started seven games for Tech last season, elected to return for his second year in Lubbock after being selected in the 11th round by the Minnesota Twins. The right-hander went 4-1 over seven starts last season, according to Tech Athletics.
Tadlock said he expects multiple freshmen to make impacts this season, including outfielders Owen Washburn and Ryan Brome and catcher Hudson White.
“Seems like to me, those three guys you kind of know what you’re getting with them day in and day out,” Tadlock said. “We’re really excited about that whole group of freshmen.”
The Red Raiders begin their season Friday, Feb. 18 against Michigan as part of the State Farm Baseball Showdown. The team will play three Power Five programs over the course of the weekend, finishing with No. 15 Arizona on Sunday.
Tadlock said he isn’t concerned about Tech’s upcoming opponents in Arlington.
“I mean, it’s a baseball game,” Tadlock said. “I don’t know if we put too much thought into who’s on the other side other than going out and playing the game the right way.”
