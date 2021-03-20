The No. 7 Red Raiders defeated the No. 14 Oklahoma State Cowboys at home on Saturday by a final score of 4-2. Tech’s defense shined, turning three double plays in the game.
The Red Raiders went with the same starting lineup on Saturday that they had used on Friday in a loss.
Tech’s Saturday lineup:
1. Dru Baker (LF)
2. Jace Jung (2B)
3. Dylan Neuse (CF)
4. Nate Rombach (1B)
5. Cal Conley (SS)
6. Braxton Fulford (C)
7. Cole Stilwell (DH)
8. Kurt Wilson (LF)
9. Parker Kelly (3B)
Redshirt senior LHP Patrick Monteverde got the start for Tech in the contest. Heading into the contest, Monteverde had a 3-0 record in four starts to go along with his 0.78 ERA and 0.522 WHIP, according to Tech Athletics.
He would oppose Oklahoma State LHP Justin Wrobleski in the game. Wrobleski had a 1-1 record and a 2.81 ERA in 16.0 innings pitched on the season going into the start, according to Baseball-reference.
Monteverde started the game well for Tech, retiring his first seven batters of the game before allowing his first base runner of the game on a single.
The Red Raiders struck first in this one in the bottom of the third inning when junior utility man Kurt Wilson launched a solo home run deep over the left field wall. The long ball represented Wilson’s first of the 2021 campaign.
Tech led 1-0 following the score. It was their first lead of the series.
Tech’s glory was short lived, as Oklahoma State tied it up in the next half-inning on an RBI-single from left fielder Jake Thompson. His RBI put the score at 1-1.
The Red Raiders reclaimed the lead in the bottom half of the fourth inning. With two runners on base, freshman shortstop Cal Conley attempted to bunt the runners into scoring position when two separate fielding errors by the Cowboys scored both runners and advanced Conley to third.
Conley would score on an RBI-groundout one play later, and suddenly Tech had a 4-1 lead.
After another pair of scoreless innings, Monteverde was pulled before the start of the seventh inning. Monteverde left with 6.0 innings pitched, three strikeouts, six hits allowed, and only one earned run allowed.
“There's a difference between a thrower and a pitcher,” Micah Dallas said postgame. “Throwers go out there and just, you know, try to throw it as hard as they can not knowing where it's going, but that's not (Patrick Monteverde), he has the control and the stuff and the movement that a pitcher needs to be successful”.
Wrobleski for Oklahoma State was pulled after 6.0 innings as well. He allowed two earned runs on five hits on the day.
Sophomore RHP Micah Dallas started the seventh inning.
Dallas breezed through the seventh and eighth innings for Tech, even striking out the side in the eighth. He was back on in the ninth to secure the win for the Red Raiders after the offense failed to extend the lead.
After giving up one run in the inning, Dallas successfully retired a pair of Cowboy batters with the tying runs on base and the Red Raiders walked away with a 4-2 victory.
“We like (Micah Dallas) at any time. He's aggressive, gonna attack, gonna pitch ahead in the count, obviously has, you know, the wipeout breaking ball to go with it, like everything about him,” head coach Tim Tadlock in the postgame news conference. “Probably the number one trait (of his) is just his aggressiveness”.
Monteverde received the win for his efforts on the day, while Dallas got credited for the three-inning save.
Tech improved to 15-4 on the season with the win, whereas the Pokes fell to 12-4-1.
Sophomore LHP Mason Montgomery will be on the mound Sunday for the Red Raiders in the series finale.
That game will be streamed on ESPN+.
