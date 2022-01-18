Texas Tech baseball was ranked No.14 by D1Baseball in their annual Preseason Top 25 rankings on Tuesday, exactly one month before opening the 2022 season against Michigan in Arlington for the first game of the 2022 State Farm College Baseball Showdown on Feb. 18.
The Red Raiders are one of four Big 12 programs listed in the top 25 list, ahead of No. 16 TCU but behind No. 7 Oklahoma State and No. 1 Texas, the reigning national semifinalist.
Tech has ranked multiple times in the Preseason Top 25, which began in 2015. These include top five rankings in four of the past five seasons, coming in as high as No. 3 in 2018, 2019, and 2021.
The Red Raiders are coming off season ending loss to Stanford in the Lubbock Super Regional. Although they finished the season 39-17, Tech finished 14-10 in conference play.
Its season-ending loss to Stanford marked the program’s first time missing the College World Series since 2017, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders are led by head baseball coach Tim Tadlock, who returns for his ninth season in the dugout. Tadlock leads a roster that lost key pieces from last season, including infielders Cal Conley and Dru Baker.
However, Tech does return last season's home run leader (21) in sophomore infielder Jace Jung, who will look to build on last season's offensive production as he starts his third season in Lubbock.
According to Tech Athletics, Jung was named a preseason first-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper following a 2021 season in which Jung was named a consensus All-American and Big 12 Player of the Year.
The Red Raiders begin their season against Michigan at 7 p.m. on February 18th in Arlington, and they will play Auburn and Arizona in the following two days of the season-opening competition at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers.
