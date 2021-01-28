The No. 3 Texas Tech baseball team has been ranked atop the Big 12 preseason poll for the fourth time in as many years, according to a conference release.
They received seven first place votes in the coaches poll, per release, and 63 points overall to earn such a ranking. They are now just the second team in the conference’s history to be named as the preseason favorite for four consecutive years, joining Texas from 2003-2006.
This is now the fifth time overall that the Red Raiders have been ranked atop their peers in this category over the last 23 seasons, according to Tech Athletics.
TCU and Texas each received a first-place vote in the coaches poll as well, finishing in second and third place respectively.
Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, West Virginia, Kansas State, Baylor and Kansas round out the poll in that order.
Furthermore, outfielder Dylan Neuse was projected as the Big 12 player of the year the day prior in the conference preseason awards.
It goes without saying that Tech Head baseball Coach Tim Tadlock, who is about to partake in his ninth season with the Red Raiders, will have high expectations for his squad in 2021.
Opening day for the Red Raiders will take place on Feb. 19 when they take on No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks at Globe Life Field in Arlington.
