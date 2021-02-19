After nearly a year-long wait, Tech baseball returns Saturday night in Arlington as the No. 3 Red Raiders will look to start their season off on the right foot against the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown.
Tech will face off against three ranked programs in three days on opening weekend in the aforementioned No. 8 Razorbacks, the No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels and the No. 7 Mississippi State Bulldogs.
Redshirt senior Patrick Monteverde will take the hill for Tech in their first contest. The 6’2 lefty will be making his first start in the scarlet and black after spending his last three seasons at Seton Hall. Monteverde has battled injury in his collegiate career, but head coach Tim Tadlock has ushered confidence in his new starter.
Tech’s offense will be led by Big 12 preseason player of the year Dylan Neuse, who has a .312 batting average to go along with 9 home runs and 63 runs batted in across two seasons as a Red Raider.
Tech will, however, be without star shortstop Cal Conley in the starting lineup on Saturday.
“Conley hasn’t [played] intersquad with us this spring yet. He's had some things he's had to get right as far as health wise, and so Kurt's gonna get [a] chance to show he can play short this weekend,” Tadlock said.
“Kurt” is Kurt Wilson, utility man and relief pitcher for Tech. Wilson had only two plate appearances last season for Tech, recording one hit and one walk leading to a 1.000 batting average, according to baseball reference.
Wilson figures to be more of a defensive substitution without Conley, as he made most of his appearances last season out of the bullpen as a reliever.
Tadlock did not close the book on Conley playing in the showdown, however.
“I'm not saying we won't throw him in there. The one thing I was thinking [about while] throwing batting practice this afternoon was [that] nobody's had any at-bats in the last seven or eight days. So we're not gonna be shy about putting him in there if we need [to],” Tadlock said.
The Red Raiders will also be without outfielder Dillon Carter for the opener, who figures to be out until at least April while rehabbing from an undisclosed injury.
The game was originally to be played on Friday night, but it was pushed back to Saturday due to inclement weather conditions across the state of Texas.
First pitch on opening day is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday night. The entire tournament will be streamed on FloBaseball.com.
