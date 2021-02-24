The Big 12 has developed into one of the best college baseball conferences over the past few years, rankings wise, and the Texas Tech baseball team has developed into one of the nations’ best teams right alongside it.
Though viewed as the current favorite, multiple good teams stand in the way of the Red Raiders and their first Big 12 Championship since 1998.
Coaches from each Big 12 team took part in a preseason teleconference, and Tech head baseball coach Tim Tadlock had some high praise for the Big 12 as a whole.
“I do think our league is the best in the country,” Tadlock said. “We have eight teams worthy of getting into regionals; it’s just a matter of that proving itself.”
Tech is nationally seen as the best team in the conference and ranks the highest among Big-12 teams in all six major preseason polls released. Baseball America, D1Baseball, and Perfect Game all gave the Red Raiders the No. 3 spot in their polls, while the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA), the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and USA Today placing them a spot lower at No. 4 in their polls.
The Red Raiders high rankings should come as a surprise to no one, as Tadlock has led his teams to a College World Series four times in eight years (excluding last year’s canceled season). Led by Tadlock and key players such as Dylan Neuse and Micah Dallas, fans should expect to see the Red Raiders come playoff time.
The only other two teams to have top ten rankings in any of the previously mentioned major preseason polls are the Texas Longhorns and the TCU Horned Frogs. The Longhorns are the No. 9 ranked team by both the NCBWA and D1Baseball, with USA Today ranking them No. 10. Meanwhile, the Horned Frogs’ were ranked No. 10 by D1Baseball for their sole top ten ranking.
The Texas Longhorns have surprisingly high expectations after finishing last year’s shortened season unranked, yet storming out to a 14-3 record after the season was canceled due to COVID-19. The NCAA leader in College World Series appearances, the Longhorns, will look to return to Omaha for the first time since 2018.
After the TCU Horned Frogs also had their 2020 season cut short by COVID-19, they will have eight of their players returning for another season as they aim for a championship one last time. The Horned Frogs have a good problem on their hands ahead of the 2021 season as they attempt to mix a group of experienced players with young and talented upstarts.
The Texas Longhorns and the TCU Horned Frogs began their season at the same event as the Red Raiders, after the three Big 12 teams were invited to the 2021 State Farm College event.
The two teams in Oklahoma have gained a bit of national attention as well, with the Oklahoma State Cowboys still defending their Big 12 Championship from 2019. Oklahoma State’s head baseball coach Josh Holliday has led the cowboys to the postseason each year since he started his role in 2012, and has finished lower than third in the Big 12 standings only once during that time.
The Oklahoma University Sooners are looking to replicate the success of their state rival. Since Skip Johnson became the head coach of the Sooners three years ago, he boasts an 85-52 record, with his squad last year going 14-4 before the season was canceled. The Sooners have only gained rankings higher than their state rival in the preseason polls by Baseball America and the NCBWA, but which Oklahoma team will come on top should be an exciting storyline to follow throughout the 2021 season.
The West Virginia Mountaineers are the only Big 12 team not yet mentioned that has appeared in any of the major preseason polls, with both Baseball America and D1Baseball ranking them at No.14 while the NCBWA and USA Today placed them at No. 21 and No. 22 in their polls, respectively. The Mountaineers also got out to a hot start in the COVID-19 shortened season, climbing out to their best 16 game start since 2009 (11-5). With 25 players returning from that roster, the Mountaineers will be a formidable team in a competitive Big 12 conference.
The only Big 12 teams to not get ranked in any of the six major preseason polls were Baylor, Kansas and Kansas State. Though Baylor went unranked in these polls, they still have plenty of potential with one of the league’s best players in Jared McKenzie returning for his second season after becoming a Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American in 2020. After winning the Big-12 Championship in 2018, Baylor’s head baseball coach Steve Rodriguez shouldn’t be counted out with a roster full of young talent.
Kansas and Kansas State both enter this season with likely the lowest expectations of all the Big 12 teams, and rightfully so after neither team has finished with a winning record against Big 12 opponents since the Kansas Jayhawks went 15-9 in 2014. Though both teams seem to be lacking in talent, they both feature some promising pieces on the mound, such as Kansas’ right handed ace pitcher Everhett Hazelwood and one of the best arms in the nation in Kansas State’s left handed ace Jordan Wicks.
The Big 12 has risen in College Baseball as a conference largely due to the talent that has come out of it in recent years, and with the 2021 Preseason All-Big 12 Team filled with young talent, it seems the Big 12’s future is secure as well. Tech’s outfielder Dylan Neuse headlined the awards after being selected as the Preseason Player of the Year, and the Preseason Pitcher of the Year award was given to both Kansas State’s Jordan Wicks and the University of Texas’ Ty Madden.
The Longhorns also produced the winners of the Newcomer of the Year award in Mike Antico and the Freshman of the Year in Tanner Witt. Longhorn Outfielder Mike Antico spent his first four seasons with St John, where he was a 2019 unanimous first team All-BIG EAST selection. Meanwhile right-handed pitcher and infielder Tanner Witt joins the Texas Longhorns after two all-state seasons in his four years starting for Episcopal High School in Houston.
Eighteen players were selected for the 2021 Preseason All-Big 12 Team, with players coming from every Big 12 school except TCU. With four players selected, Tech has more members on the team than any other Big 12 school. Oklahoma State, West Virginia and Baylor each had three players on the team while Oklahoma and Texas only had two. Finally, Kansas State’s Jordan Wicks was the only Wildcat to earn a spot on the team.
Tadlock elaborated on his previous comments about the Big 12 conference, noting the depth of talent in the league in the coaches’ teleconference.
“On paper everyone has depth, everyone’s got experience,” Tadlock said. “Our group is excited about the possibility of the competition being as good as it can be, and being ready to embrace that.”
The Big 12 is loaded with lots of talented teams, each with their own fair share of talented players and will likely be one of the most exciting conferences in College Baseball this year. Tech is currently the favorite to win the conference in each of the major preseason polls that have been released so far, but the Red Raiders will need Tadlock to get the most out of a young and talented roster to live up to those expectations with the rest of the conference waiting for a chance at their top spot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.