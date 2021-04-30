The No. 11 Red Raiders took the win Friday evening in game one of their weekend series against No. 3 Texas Longhorns by a final score of 6-3.
Redshirt senior LHP Patrick Monteverde started the game for the Red Raiders. He had a 6-2 record, 3.20 ERA, and 0.994 WHIP heading into the contest in ten starts, according to baseball-reference.
Redshirt sophomore RHP Ty Madden opposed Monteverde in the game. He had a 6-1 record and 1.68 ERA in 61.1 innings of work coming into the game.
The Red Raiders struck first in this one when junior catcher Braxton Fulford sent a no-doubter solo-home run over the wall in left field in the top of the second inning.
Tech led 1-0 after two.
The Longhorns and Red Raiders scored two runs apiece in the bottom of the third inning and top of the fourth inning.
The score was 3-2 in favor of Tech heading into the fifth inning.
In the fifth inning, the Red Raiders finally started to pull away when sophomore outfielder Dru Baker laced a two-run double through the gap. After freshman second baseman Jace Jung drove in Baker on a sac-fly, Tech led 6-2.
Madden left the game after the fifth inning. He allowed six earned runs in his 5.0 innings of work. He would, in the end, receive the loss for Texas.
Texas scored again in the bottom of the fifth to make it 6-3.
Monteverde was pulled from the game in the fifth inning. He left the game having allowed two earned runs in 4.1 innings of work while striking out two Longhorn batters.
Junior RHP Ryan Sublette came into the game in relief of Monteverde and effectively shut down Texas’ offense in the fifth and sixth innings.
Sublette wound up tossing 2.2 innings of no-run, no-hit baseball. He would eventually receive the win in the contest.
The Red Raider bullpen effectively shut down the Texas offense the rest of the way.
Freshman RHP Chase Hampton, freshman RHP Brendan Girton, and senior RHP Connor Queen all recorded outs on the way to Tech’s game one win.
The final score was 6-3.
Baker led the way for Tech’s offense, as he was the only Red Raider with multiple hits and RBIs in the game.
The Red Raiders’ record improves to 29-10 overall with the win and 9-7 in conference play.
The Longhorns fall to 33-10 on the season with the loss and 12-4 in conference play.
Game two will be played at noon Saturday, broadcasting is yet to be determined.
