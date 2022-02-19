The Texas Tech baseball team began its season with a 7-6 comeback win against Michigan on Friday at Globe Life Field in Arlington.
Freshman Owen Washburn delivered the game-winning hit for the Red Raiders with two outs in the bottom of the ninth as he finished his collegiate debut with a three-hit night.
Michigan was able to jump on Tech starter Andrew Morris early, as junior Clark Elliott roped a solo homerun to right field on the second pitch of the game. Elliott ended the game 3-4 with 2 RBIs, according to Michigan Athletics.
Although Morris struck out the next three batters to get out of the inning, the Wolverines were able to add on three more runs in the second, to make it a 4-0 Michigan lead. Morris managed to pitch into the third, but the damage was already done.
The junior transfer from Colorado Mesa ended his Tech debut having allowed four earned runs on four hits while walking four batters and striking out six in 3.2 innings pitched, according to Tech Athletics.
Offensively, senior utility player Kurt Wilson got the Red Raiders on the board iin the bottom of the third with a two-out single to score Washburn. Wilson finished the game with two hits and three RBIs, including a two-RBI triple to cut the Michigan lead to two in the fifth inning.
Tech had plenty of scoring opportunities throughout the game, ending the night with eight walks as a team. The Red Raider bats could not keep up with the walks, however, as they went 3-21 with runners on base, according to Tech Athletics.
Sophomore right-handed pitcher Brendan Girton stepped onto the mound and threw 2.1 innings in relief, retiring all seven Wolverines he faced while striking out five. Girton is coming off a 2021 season where he threw 23 strikeouts in 24.2 innings pitched for the Red Raiders, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech entered the ninth inning down one run after loading the bases in sixth. After drawing three consecutive walks from Michigan senior pitcher Willie Weiss, Tech sophomore second baseman Jace Jung was hit by a pitch, scoring freshman catcher Hudson White. The Red Raiders were able to cut the lead down to 6-5 Michigan after a wild pitch from Weiss allowed Washburn to score.
Sophomore right handed pitcher Chase Hampton pitched a scoreless top of the ninth which gave the Red Raiders an opportunity for a comeback.
Senior left fielder Easton Murrell singled to left to start the ninth inning with a runner on base. Tech managed to get two more base runners on after junior first baseman Cole Stilwell was hit by a pitch and White was subsequently walked.
With the bases loaded and one out, sophomore transfer outfielder Dalton Porter lined out to left field, allowing Murrell to tag up and score from third.
With two outs and runners on first and second base, freshman Owen Washburn stepped to the plate looking for his third hit of the game. Washburn hit a 2-1 pitch to deep right field, scoring Stilwell from second and giving Tech the 7-6 win.
In his first collegiate game, Washburn finished 3-4 with two runs and two walks. He also made a significant defensive play in the fourth inning as his throw from left field was strong enough to hold Michigan senior Riley Bertram at third base.
The contest was a part of the State Farm College Showdown, which features six teams from four different conferences, according to MLB.com. All games will be held at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers.
The Red Raiders are now 1-0 and will continue their time on the field in Arlington on Saturday at 2 p.m against Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.