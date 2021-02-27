The Red Raiders picked up their second win of the season Saturday afternoon against the Houston Baptist Huskies behind a standout day from redshirt senior Patrick Monteverde.
Tech's lineup was as follows:
1. Dru Baker (LF)
2. Jace Jung (2B)
3. Dylan Neuse (CF)
4. Cole Stilwell (C)
5. Cal Conley (SS)
6. Kurt Wilson (3B)
7. Nate Rombach (1B)
8. Braydon Runion (RF)
9. Cody Masters (DH)
Braxton Fulford was left out of the starting lineup after going 2-4 with two RBIs in Tech’s first game against the Huskies. Stilwell made his first start at catcher for the Red Raiders of the season, the fifth start there in his career.
LHP Patrick Monteverde was tabbed with the start for the Red Raiders in the contest.
“I'm not the most talented pitcher, but I think I'm most confident in myself and my abilities,” Monteverde said in a news conference following the game.
Monteverde shined in his first career start for Tech opening day against the Arkansas Razorbacks, tossing 4.0 scoreless innings with only one hit allowed and five strikeouts. He took the hill for Tech Saturday looking to duplicate his prior performance.
Both team’s offenses started the game slow.
The Red Raiders only managed one hit through their first 3 innings of play, and the Huskies only managed two.
It was not until the 4th inning that a baserunner finally made his way all the way around the diamond to home plate for either team. After walking early in the inning, Tech third baseman Kurt Wilson stole second base to put a runner in scoring position for catcher/first baseman Nate Rombach.
Rombach, who’s been red-hot to start the year, subsequently poked a single into left field to score Wilson and give Tech its first lead of the day.
Tech soon extended their lead to 3-0 when designated hitter Cody Masters poked a double through the middle of the infield, scoring Rombach and Braydon Runion.
The lead remained 3-0 until Cody Masters scored on a fielding error from Huskies center fielder Chase Talbot. Dru Baker was given the single on the play, but not the RBI.
Tech scored again on two separate RBI-doubles in the 6th, with one coming off the bat of Cal Conley, and the other coming from Nate Rombach. The lead after 7 full innings of play for the Red Raiders was 6-0.
“We can help him on the other side of it [and] give him a little margin for error. They'll go out and be aggressive, but [Patrick] did a good job really of,you know, holding the door till [the offense] could get some runs across,” said Tadlock.
Monteverde was in the end pulled for Tech after the 7th inning. Monteverde dominated in his second start of the season, pitching 7.0 scoreless innings with 9 strikeouts and 2 hits allowed. The 6-foot-2 southpaw got better as his day went along, retiring all of his last eleven batters faced in order.
“When you’ve got a pitcher like that that's just dominating you know he's rolling, I mean it takes so much pressure off the bats,” Cal Conley said postgame. “You know you're going to need to score a few runs, but as soon as we went up three runs we all knew as a group that we won that game.”
Monteverde was succeeded by RHP Brandon Girton in the 8th inning, who gave up Houston Baptist’s lone run of the game in the same inning.
Tech added a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the 8th by way of another Huskies fielding error and a wild pitch before Girton came back out to finish the game in the 9th.
Girton successfully finished off Houston Baptist in the 9th, and the Red Raiders completed the series victory against the Huskies. The final score was 8-1.
Girton finished the game pitching 2.0 total innings, giving up three hits and one earned run while striking out three.
Conley finished with three hits on the day with one RBI for the Red Raiders, and Romback added two hits of his own for two more RBIs. Romback continued his hot start to the season for the Red Raiders.
The Red Raiders improve to 2-3 on the season, and will be back tomorrow afternoon for the series finale against Houston Baptist.
LHP Mason Montgomery is expected to start for the Red Raiders in that contest against Huskies LHP Austin Spinney.
Montgomery allowed one earned run in 4.0 innings pitched in his first start of the season against Mississippi State last weekend.
That game will begin at 1 p.m. and will be streamed live on ESPN+.
