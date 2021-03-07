The Red Raiders, winners of seven in a row, will take on the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders Sunday morning in search of their eighth consecutive victory.
After dropping their first three games of the season in Arlington, Tech has been dominant, winning all of their last seven contests by four runs or more. They will have the opportunity to sweep the Shriners Hospital for Children’s College Classic Sunday with a win over the Islanders.
Sophomore LHP Mason Montgomery will start for the Red Raiders in game three of the classic.
“When it comes down to it, you know, you just gotta keep on going out there with the same mentality, you know, whether it's a 10-0 or 0-0 ballgame,” Montgomery said after his last start. "For me I kind of just go out there with the same thought in my mind, you know, get ahead, stay ahead, (and) compete”.
Montgomery has been impressive this season in a pair of starts. Across those two starts and 9.0 innings pitched he has accumulated a 2.00 ERA with seven strikeouts and five hits allowed, according to Tech Athletics.
Junior catcher Braxton Fulford and redshirt freshman Cal Conley have led the way for Tech’s offense in the series, with Fulford having launched two separate two-run home runs in game one, and Conley having unleashed a grand slam late in game two.
Texas Tech currently has a 7-3 record on the season, while the Islanders are only 4-6. The Islanders have not yet won a game in this classic.
Game three will be televised on AT&T Sportsnet SW, MLB.com and Astros.com.
