After going winless on the opening weekend, the Red Raiders are looking to regain their preseason reputation as one of the best teams in the nation.
Micah Dallas and Chase Hampton will start in the two game series against the Texas Southern Tigers, who enter the series winless at 0-7.
This will be Dallas’ second start of the season, after pitching against Ole Miss in the second game of the opening weekend State Farm College Showdown. Many expected to see Dallas on the mound on Friday for the Red Raiders’ home opener against Houston Baptist University, but were surprised to see Brandon Birdsell in his place.
Micah Dallas was named to the Preseason All American Team by the National College BAseball Writers Association (NCBWA) ahead of the season’s start, racking in yet another accolade in addition to being a Freshman All American in 2019.
Dallas figured to be one of the better arms in the Red Raider’s bullpen this year, but after Austin Becker and Hunter Dobbins were ruled out for the season with injuries Dallas will likely get a lot of experience starting this season.
Prior to the start of the season, Tadlock praised Dallas and detailed that he planned to give him starting experience even before the injuries to Dobbins and Becker.
“We want to give Micah every opportunity to start, you know when you start as a freshman thats what you want to do,” Tadlock said. “I think Micak would've been in the top three wether those guys got hurt or not”
Hampton, on the other hand, has yet to make a start this season, and will be making his first start in his collegiate career. The true freshman hopes to live up to his potential as the eighth ranked right-handed pitcher in Texas out of his highschool graduating class.
Though he’s yet to start, Hampton pitched as a reliever for the last game of the opening weekend against Mississippi State. After coming in for Mason Montgomery in the fifth inning (Montgomery had allowed only one run on three hits in his four innings), Hampton gave up two runs on an RBI by MSU’s Rowdey Jordan and proceeded to give up a two run homerun to MSU’s Luke Hancock in the sixth.
Hampton’s day would be over after the sixth inning came to a close, ending the day with a statline of two hits, two walks, and only one strikeout in two innings pitched. Hampton would end his first appearance for the Red Raiders with a loss to his record.
Before the season head baseball coach shed some light on some rookie pitchers to look forward too, speaking especially high of Hampton.
“There’s a bunch of freshman pitchers that are gonna be really fun to watch,” Tadlock said. “What's interesting is the main ones by the name of Jamie Hitt out of Houston and Chase Hampton out of Kilgore Texas.”
After their losing opening weekend and a successful bounceback attempt in their home opening series, the six top ranking polls seem to disagree on where the Red Raiders should be placed. Perfect Game gave Tech its best ranking so far at No.8, while the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and the NCBWA gave them their lowest at no.15 each. D1Baseball ranked Tech no.10, while USA Today and Baseball America each had the Red Raiders at No.11.
The Red Raider’s series against Texas Southern University will be taking place in Lubbock at Rip Griffin Park. While both games will be broadcasted on Texas Tech Sports Network Radio, only the second matchup between the two teams (Wednesday at 1 p.m.) will be broadcasted on television on ESPN+.
