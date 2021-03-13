Tech defeated the Uconn Huskies 10-3 on March 13 in their second game of a four game series. Saturday’s win marks the 12th in a row for the Red Raiders.
Tech's Saturday lineup:
1. Dru Baker (LF)
2. Jace Jung (2B)
3. Dylan Neuse (CF)
4. Nate Rombach (C)
5. Cal Conley (SS)
6. Kurt Wilson (RF)
7. Drew Woodcox (1B)
8. Easton Murrell (DH)
9. Parker Kelly (3B)
Freshman catcher/infielder Nate Rombach was back in the lineup in game two of the series after having a rest day in game one. Junior catcher Braxton Fulford was not in the starting lineup, but eventually came into the game as a defensive substitute.
Redshirt senior LHP Patrick Monteverde made his fourth start of the season in Saturday’s contest against the Huskies. Monteverde in his three prior starts of the season had built up an impressive 1-0 record, 0.00 ERA and 0.444 WHIP in 18.0 innings pitched.
Monteverde would oppose Huskies’ starting RHP Joe Simeone, who was 1-1 with a 4.91 ERA heading into the start.
The Red Raiders got off to a hot start in the 1st inning.
After Monteverde retired the first three Uconn batters on only ten pitches, junior center fielder Dylan Neuse poked an RBI-single into right field to score the first run of the game for Tech. Only one pitch after Neuse’s RBI, Rombach smacked a two-run opposite field home run to extend Tech’s lead to 3-0 after one full inning of play.
One inning later, freshman second baseman Jace Jung laced an RBI-double off the wall in left-center field to put the Red Raider lead at four.
After falling down 4-0, the Huskies were finally able to do some damage off of Monteverde. A two-out RBI-single from shortstop Zach Bushling gave Uconn its first run of the game in the top of the 3rd inning.
Then, the Huskies were able to tack on two more runs thanks to some defensive struggles by the Red Raiders, including a Cal Conley error and a catcher’s interference. After four full innings of play, Tech led 4-3.
Monteverde was eventually pulled after 5.0 innings pitched. In the end, he allowed two earned off of four hits, striking out just two along the way.
Freshman RHP and LHP Hayde Key and Eli Riechmann both made an appearance for Tech in relief of Monteverde. Key tossed a scoreless 6th inning, but Riechmann struggled, letting both of his two batters faced reach before he was yanked. He failed to record a single out in the 7th inning.
Sophomore RHP Micah Dallas, Tech’s expected starter for Monday’s game, wound up coming in out of the bullpen to get Riechmann out of the jam.
Fortunately for the Red Raiders, Dallas was able to retire the side without letting either of Riechmann’s base runners advance.
"(Coach) Gardner came up to me (pregame) and just told me that, you know, there's a chance I'm on today if they need me," Dallas said postgame. "These games have been awfully close and I figured that's what today would be. So I started getting locked in and I was just ready for my opportunity".
After another scoreless frame from Dallas in the top of the 8th, the Red Raiders’ offense went on a tear in the bottom of the 8th.
To lead off the inning, junior designated hitter Cody Masters launched a solo homer deep over the wall in right-center field to extend the Red Raider lead to 5-3.
Later in the inning, a sac-fly, a throwing error, and a balk all contributed to four more runs scored by the Red Raiders.
A Braxton Fulford RBI-double put the score at 10-3 in favor of Tech, and that would be the last run scored by Tech in what was a disastrous inning by the Huskies.
Freshman LHP Jamie Hitt came in in relief of Dallas and tossed a scoreless top of the 9th inning to close the game out for Tech.
“(Uconn) played the whole game today and we just happened to get some balls, find some holes there late and some guys put some good swings on some pitches,” head baseball coach Tim Tadlock said in the postgame news conference. “But you're right, I mean, it seems like (Uconn is) a tough bunch”.
The win marks the 12th in a row for the Red Raiders as they improve to 12-3 on the season.
Tech will be back in action on March 14 for game three of the series against Uconn at 2 p.m.
The pitching matchup in that game will be Tech’s LHP Mason Montgomery (1-0, 1.80 ERA) vs. Uconn’s RHP Austin Peterson (1-0, 3.00 ERA).
All remaining games in the series will be streamed on ESPN+
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.