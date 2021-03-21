The No. 7 Red Raiders won their weekend series against No. 14 Oklahoma State Cowboys two wins to one. The series was capped off Sunday afternoon with a 6-5 victory.
Tech's Sunday lineup:
1. Dylan Neuse (CF)
2. Cal Conley (SS)
3. Dru Baker (LF)
4. Jace Jung (2B)
5. Nate Rombach (1B)
6. Easton Murrell (RF)
7. Braxton Fulford (C)
8. Cody Masters (DH)
9. Parker Kelly (3B)
Tech’s middle infielders and outfielders were on the move from their normal places in the lineup card on Sunday.
Freshman second baseman Jace Jung was moved down to the cleanup spot in the lineup for the series finale. It represented Jung’s first start of the season in which he would not bat second on the order.
"It doesn't matter. When you step in that box, they gotta throw that thing across 17 inches, and we're always locked in on that 17," Jung said on his move to cleanup.
Freshman shortstop Cal Conley replaced Jung in the no. 2 hole.
Sophomore left fielder Dru Baker and junior center fielder Dylan Neuse straight up swapped places from their usual spots. Baker, who had previously led off every game of the season for Tech, moved down to the no. 3 spot while Neuse led off.
“We really liked that group of guys, you know, the right-left combination,” head coach Tim Tadlock on the lineup changes. “That's a lineup that, you know, we’ve run…. against other guys and they give them a hard time”.
Sophomore LHP Mason Montgomery received the start for the Red Raiders in the game. Heading into the start, he had a 1-0 record to go along with his 3.26 ERA and 1.190 WHIP in four starts.
Montgomery would oppose the Pokes RHP Bryce Osmond, who entered the game with a 2-0 record and a 4.35 ERA in four starts on the season as well.
The Red Raiders would strike first in the bottom of the third inning.
After a Dru Baker RBI-double down the left field line scored the first run of the game, Jung launched a no-doubt two-run shot over the right field wall to put Tech ahead by three early.
“Momentum is a huge thing,” Baker said on Tech striking first. “To get ahead, to get an early lead, is just a relief at one point and to get that momentum early and kind of keep building on that throughout the game is really important”.
Jung’s blast represented his eighth long ball of the year as well as his 28th and 29th RBIs of the year.
The Pokes responded to this with a run of their own in the top of the fourth, but the Red Raiders were quick to match it.
Montgomery was pulled from the game after giving up that run in the fourth. His final statline was 3.1 innings pitched, three strikeouts, three hits allowed and one earned run.
In the bottom half of the fourth a pair of Red Raider runs were scored on a throwing error and a Cal Conley RBI-double. Osmond was pulled from the game during the fourth inning. He allowed five earned runs in only 3.2 innings pitched.
Tech led 5-1 after four.
Tech scored for the third inning in a row in the fifth inning after junior catcher Braxton Fulford laced an RBI-single into left field to put the Red Raiders ahead 6-1.
The Cowboys would not go down without a fight. Oklahoma State’s Christian Encarnacion-Strand knocked a two-run shot of his own in the sixth inning off Tech reliever Andrew Devine to close the gap.
Tech led 6-3 after six full innings of play.
Junior RHP Ryan Sublette was integral to the Red Raiders’ success in the game, as he pitched 2.2 scoreless innings down the stretch for Tech in relief of Divine.
Senior RHP Connor Queen came in for the save opportunity in the ninth. After forcing a double play, Queen hit a batter and walked another to put the tying run at the plate.
Freshman RHP Brendan Girton was called upon to get the final out for Tech. Unfortunately, Girton struggled in the appearance.
After a throwing error by him scored one run, he walked in another to put the lead at 6-5 with the bases loaded.
Freshman LHP Derek Bridges, the third pitcher of the inning, came in to record the Final out of the game with no more room for error.
After entering the at-bat already behind 2-0 in the count, Bridges struck out Oklahoma State’s last hope to end the game. Bridges received the save for his efforts.
Tech’s Sublette received the win in the game and Oklahoma State’s Osmond received the loss.
Tech’s record improves to 16-4 on the season with the when, whereas the Cowboys’ record falls to 12-5-1.
The Red Raiders will be back at home next weekend when they take on unranked South Florida in a three game set.
Those games will be streamed on ESPN+.
