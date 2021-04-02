The Texas Tech baseball team lost 7-2 in the second of a three-game series against Kansas State on April 2. Senior LHP Patrick Monteverde returned to the starting line up and began on the mound.
Kansas State left fielder Cameron Uselton had a homerun in the bottom of the first inning to gave the Wildcats the first lead of the game. This was Monteverde’s first allowed homerun on the season.
Kansas State did not let this momentum die and had another three-run hit by first baseman Dylan Phillips. Kansas ended the first inning with three runs to Tech’s zero.
The Red Raiders continued to be scoreless through the second inning, but during the bottom of the second, Monteverde finished the inning with a strikeout to keep the Wildcats at bay.
During the top of the third, Tech challenged a double play call, which was later deemed successful. This put junior outfielder Dylan Neuse on first. Neuse stole second and senior infielder Cal Conley walked to first, but Tech did not capitalize with their time on base and stayed scoreless.
Kansas State doubled its runs during the bottom of the third. Multiple RBIs and base hits put three more runs on the board and gave the Wildcats a 6-0 lead.
Tech only had one hit in the fourth inning, but Kansas State forced another scoreless inning. Monteverde struck out his seventh Wildcat during the bottom of the fourth and defensively kept Kansas-state at a 6-0 score.
In the fifth inning, a double by Neuse put him and sophomore catcher Cole Stilwell on second and third base. Conley then grounded out, which allowed Stilwell to score the first run of the game for the Red Raiders. Sophomore Braydon Runion singled to left centerfield to score Nuese.
Tech ended the fifth with two runs and offensively kept the Wildcats from scoring by the end of the fifth.
Kansas State scored one run in the sixth and made the score 7-2. In the seventh, freshman right-handed pitcher Josh Sanders replaced lefthanded pitcher Eli Riechmann with bases loaded and one out. Sanders closed the bottom of the seventh with zero runs.
An error in the eighth puts a Cat on second base but Sanders had back-to-back strikeouts which closed the inning.
Tech could not come back in the final inning and closed out the game with a 2-7 loss.
The Red Raiders finished with eight hits to Kansas State's 13.
