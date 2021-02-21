The no. 3 Red Raiders were defeated by a final score of 13-9 in their season opener against the no. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks.
Tech’s opening day lineup was as follows:
1. Dru Baker (LF)
2. Cal Conley (3B)
3. Dylan Neuse (CF)
4. Jace Jung (2B)
5. Cole Stilwell (1B)
6. Easton Murrell (RF)
7. Braxton Fulford (C)
8. Braydon Runion (DH)
9. Kurt Wilson (SS)
LHP Patrick Monteverde made his debut for the Red Raiders in the contest after spending the last three seasons playing for Seton Hall.
After speculation due to lack of practice about whether or not star infielder Cal Conley would play in the opener, the sure-fire switch-hitter found himself penciled in second in the lineup right in between Dru Baker and Dylan Neuse.
“Yeah, I mean he’s a baseball player, and we had all intentions of going the other way [but] we really needed the left handed bat in there. We felt like for the long haul he's gonna be a guy that should be in there,” said Tadlock.
However, Conley did not play his usual shortstop position. Utility man Kurt Wilson got the start at short while Conley played third base.
Nate Rombach, who was selected to the Big 12’s preseason all-conference team in the offseason, was left off the lineup in favor of Cole Stilwell, who got the start at first base.
Conley recorded a single in his first at bat, marking the first base hit of the season for the Red Raiders.
The slider/fastball combo was working well early for Monteverde who started off hot, striking out three of his first five batters.
The top of the third inning got a little hairy for Monteverde. After allowing a single to Moore, a throwing error and stolen base put the Razorbacks leadoff hitter on third base with Christian Franklin at the plate.
Franklin walked, putting runners on the corners for first baseman Cullen Smith. Monteverde retired Smith via a groundout to the shortstop, ending the inning.
Tech led off the bottom of the third with a single by Kurt Wilson and a walk from Dru Baker, but failed to get either baserunner home after Vermillion retired Conley, Neuse, and Jung in order to end the inning.
In the bottom of the fourth, first baseman Cole Stilwell hit a laser into deep left center. Everybody and their mother thought the ball was gone before Razorbacks left fielder Braydon Webb leapt and made a Mike Trout-esque play on the track to rob Stilwell of at least an extra-base hit.
Webb’s catch was certainly the highlight of the game.
Monteverde left the game after 4.0 innings pitched having struck out 5 and given up only 1 hit.
Brandon Birdsell came in to relieve Monteverde in the 5th and immediately struck out his first batter faced on a blazing 99 mph fastball. It was Birdsell’s first batter faced as a Red Raider.
After that, things got hairy for Birdsell as he allowed the Razorbacks to load the bases for their star, Christian Franklin. Birdsell would drop a beautiful 87 mph slider right by Franklin to strike him out, freezing him by all definitions.
Arkansas would take a 1-0 lead on the very next batter as Birdsell walked Cullen Smith, bringing home third baseman Jacob Nesbit.
That would be the end of the day for Brandon Birdsell, who only managed 13 strikes on 30 pitches thrown.
Levi Wells was brought in to close out the inning for the Red Raiders. Wells, a true freshman, made his debut for Tech with the appearance.
Wells retired Braydon Webb on a groundout, leaving the bases loaded.
This was when the scoring barrage began.
Tech got a jump on Vermillion in the bottom of the 5th, with Braydon Runion smacking a leadoff double and Kurt Wilson drawing a walk. Vermillion was yanked after the walk, leaving the top of the Tech order to face Arkansas reliever Caden Monke.
Monke immediately gave up a single to leadoff hitter Dru Baker to load the bases, before Cal Conley put Tech on top after knocking a two-run single through the 5-6 hole. That was the end of the day for Monke.
Kevin Kopps came in next out of the bullpen for the Razorbacks.
If you blinked, you might’ve missed Tech’s lead balloon to 5-1 by the end of the inning. Neuse and Jung had back-to-back RBI singles around a wild pitch from Kopps that scored another run.
Eventually, after going through the entire batting order, Fulford and Runion were retired to finally end the inning.
Wells’ 6th inning was nowhere near as impressive as his 5th. After plunking his first batter, he walked his next two to load the bases for Arkansas with no outs.
Ryan Sublette was called upon to get Tech out of the jam. After striking out his first batter, Sublette gave up a monster 2-run double to Jalen Battle of Arkansas.
Following a passed ball and sac-fly RBI, Tech’s lead was lost just as fast as it was gained.
The score was tied at 5 entering the bottom of the 6th.
Wilson led off the 6th with a hit-by-pitch, and quickly made his way to third base following a steal and a throwing error. Baker was then walked after a 10-pitch at-bat, and a new pitcher was brought in to face Conley.
Conley gave Tech back the lead on a fielder's choice RBI.
Tech led 6-5 entering the 7th.
For the third inning in a row to that point, the Razorbacks loaded the bases.
After giving up the tying run on a balk, the Razorbacks scored two more on the same passed ball as Sublette was unable to recover the toss from Fulford.
By the time the 7th inning stretch rolled around, the Red Raiders trailed 8-6.
Arkansas’ glory was short-lived in the 7th, though, as Fulford launched a three-run rocket into the left field bleachers to give Tech back the lead. Tech had a chance to extend their lead in the 7th, but failed to cash in their opportunities.
Freshman Hayde Key came on in the 8th inning in relief of Sublette and tossed the first scoreless frame in three innings for either side, striking out two.
After Tech went down in order in the bottom of the 8th, Andrew Devine came in for the save opportunity.
That was when the wheels fully fell off the wagon for Tech.
Devine gave up 5 earned runs in 0.2 innings pitched before being yanked for freshman Derek Bridges.
The Arkansas lead grew to 13-9 in the blink of an eye and Tech could not overcome.
After leading 5-1, Tech was outscored 12-4.
"Crazy things usually happen on opening day. I'm really proud of the guy's effort. We did everything that [we] could [to] play nine innings. Obviously there's some fundamental things [we'd] like to have back," said coach Tadlock post game
Cal Conley collected 3 RBIs on 2 hits on the day, and Braxton Fulford added 3 RBIs of his own thanks to his home run. Tech Relievers gave up 13 earned runs on 5.0 innings pitched.
Tech falls to 0-1 on the season, but will lace them up again tomorrow at 3 p.m. at Globe Life Field for a game against no. 6 Ole Miss.
RHP Micah Dallas will start tomorrow for the Red Raiders as they look to rebound.
