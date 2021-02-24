The State Farm College Classic was a tough opening weekend for the Red Raiders, who have tumbled from no. 3 to no. 10 in the national rankings, according to D1 Baseball.
Against Arkansas, Ole Miss and Mississippi State respectively, the Red Raiders lost three contests in similar fashion.
The last time the Red Raiders were this far below .500 this early in the season was 2007, when they started 1-4.
Let’s start with opening day. Against Arkansas, the Red Raiders started off hot behind a strong start from new transfer, redshirt senior pitcher Patrick Monteverde. Monteverde tossed 4.0 innings of 1 hit baseball, striking out 5 along the way, a solid start.
Unfortunately, things went downhill once the starter left the game. Following Monteverde came a plethora of relievers, headlined by sophomore Brandon Birdsell, junior Ryan Sublette, freshman Levi Wells and freshman Andrew Devine.
Birdsell was the first Red Raider out of the pen, and he struck his first batter out on a whizzing 99 mph fastball. From there, Birdsell struggled mightily. He walked two of his next three batters, allowing a single in between to load up the bases for Razorback star Christian Franklin. Soon, on a full count pitch to Franklin, Birdsell froze up the right-handed in spectacular fashion, striking him out while looking on a slider that landed perfectly on the outside corner of the plate.
Just when it seemed like things were looking up for the Birdsell, he walked in a run and just like that, his day was done.
Birdsell finished the day with only two thirds of an inning pitched, throwing only 13 strikes on 30 pitches.
“I would say Birdsell executed pitches well to their first hitter and then you see 99 up on the board and I think it became about throwing hard at that point,” said Tadlock in a news conference following the game.. “Totally natural for that to happen; guys got to stay within themselves, and I’ve got a lot of confidence in Brandon.”
It was a tough debut, but there is still room for improvement and reason for optimism for Tech fans. The Red Raiders began their season with perhaps the toughest strength of schedule across the nation, playing three currently ranked top-five teams in succession.
Wells, the next Tech reliever to make an appearance, started his day on a high note as well, getting the Red Raiders out of a bases loaded jam by way of a fielder’s choice in the 5th. From there, Wells failed to record any outs in the next inning. After plunking his first batter, he walked the bases loaded and was subsequently pulled out of the game.
Sublette was called upon then to get the Red Raiders out of their latest jam. Unfortunately for Sublette, he could not get off to the start the first relievers were blessed with. Sublette gave up a two-run double to kick off the inning and by the time his day was done he’s given up all of Wells’ runners and 4 of his own in 2.0 innings pitched.
Through all of these struggles on the mound, the Red Raiders still managed a 9-8 lead going into the top of the 9th. Devine then came in for the save opportunity.
Just four batters into the inning, the lead was gone. When it rains it pours seemed to be the theme of the night for Red Raider relievers, and Devine was no exception. By the end of the 9th, Tech had surrendered five runs and Devine had to be substituted with freshman Derek Bridges.
The final in that game was 13-9 and all 13 runs were given up by the bullpen.
Game two was a different but similar story. Sophomore Micah Dallas, who had not started for the Red Raiders since his freshman season, made his highly anticipated return to the weekend rotation. His day started off well, grinding through the first two innings with ease.
But then came the 3rd. After surrendering our 2-0 lead to a two-run home run from Ole Miss, the inning spiraled out of control. Dylan Neuse surrendered a huge error in deep center field, and the Rebels would not miss their opportunity to pounce on Tech. A couple base hits and another error later, the lead had ballooned to 5-2. 5 runs were given up by the end of the inning, and only 2 of them were earned.
The bullpen that day was stout, tossing 5.1 scoreless innings from there on out.
The Red Raiders, unfortunately, were unable to recover the deficit, falling 5-4.
“We [still] feel good about our team, man. If we didn’t play these two games we’d feel good and this happened to be we came up on the wrong side of two games, [but we] get a lot of feedback from these types of games. I think these games are going to serve us well, hopefully, moving forward,” said Tadlock after game two.
Game three was the most lopsided of the weekend.
Sophomore pitcher Mason Montgomery got the start, and he had a fine opener. Montgomery surrendered one lone run in his 4.0 innings pitched, striking out two along the way. Once he was pulled, the Mississippi State offense became relentless.
Freshman Chase Hampton, freshman Jamie Hitt and sophomore Chase Webster all came in to try and keep the game close, but each surrendered multiple runs along the way, and Tech wound up collecting their third loss in as many games by a final score of 11-5.
Coach Tadlock did not seem too concerned with the way the team started this weekend, however.
“I do think some guys threw the ball well out of the bullpen. I think there’s some guys down there that can definitely give you some length at the front end of the game, and pitch off the fastball on both sides of the plate which is kind of where it starts with fastball command,” said Tadlock Sunday. “I thought [that] Jamie Hitt did a good job [Sunday] and I thought [Girton] did a good job [Saturday]. I think after all, these guys under me, the thing is there are some certain spots you have to execute pitches in the middle of the order against those guys. I think, you know, a few times this weekend we got caught in just trying to throw a strike and stay executed”.
Monteverde, Riechman, Queen and Hayden Key were the only pitchers of the weekend to give up no earned runs while pitching at least one full inning for Tech.
Again, the competition was unusually stout for Tech to start a season. All three of the teams that bested Tech opening weekend are currently ranked in the top 5 by D1 Baseball.
The Red Raiders will be back in action this Friday with a prime opportunity to rebound against Houston Baptist in a three-game series Feb. 26-28. The games will begin at 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 p.m. Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.