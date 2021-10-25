The Texas Tech baseball team hosted the Texas Rangers Instructional League team in an exhibition game at Dan Law Field in Rip Griffin Park at 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25.
The game was filled with different exhibition oddities as some innings ended prematurely, the teams used wooden bats and the game was 12-innings long.
The Red Raiders came out on top by a score of 14-11 in the 12-inning game.
Junior first baseman Cole Stilwell finished the day 2-3 with a home run, single and three walks. Sophomore second baseman Jace Jung, the reigning Big 12 Player of the Year, finished the day 1-3 with a double and three walks.
In the first inning, Tech junior pitcher Brandon Birdsell recorded three strikeouts and his fastball topped out at 99 mph. Birdsell was hurt by a single from Marcus Smith and an RBI double from Aaron Zavala, the Rangers No. 19 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.
The Red Raiders struck back in the bottom of the first. Left fielder Cooper Swanson lead the inning with a bunt single and Tech drew three-straight walks, which tied the game at one.
Stilwell floated a single into right field which brought home another runner and gave Tech a 2-1 lead. Right Fielder Owen Washburn brought home another run after reaching first on an error by Tucker Mitchell, the Rangers first baseman.
The inning ended after Washburn’s at-bat without the Rangers recording an out due to Ranger’s pitcher Brandon Webb’s pitch count getting too high.
In the third inning, Zavala hit his second double of the game, but the Red Raiders got out of the inning with a strikeout.
The Red Raiders added to their lead in the bottom of the third as back-to-back singles for Tech had runners on first and second with one out for Jung. Jung capitalized with a double off the centerfield fence which scored center fielder Dillon Carter.
Tech added two more runs with the help of a passed ball and a fielder’s choice, but the inning came to an end with the Rangers recording two outs. Tech led 6-1 heading into the fourth inning.
The Red Raiders changed pitchers to left-hander Mason Molina. Molina gave up a leadoff solo home run to Efrenyer Narvaez but ended the inning with three strikeouts.
Tech added another run with a fly ball from Parker Kelly.
Kelly added another run in the fifth with a bases loaded single, which pushed Tech’s lead to 8-2.
In the sixth inning, Jung walked for the third time in the game, but the Red Raiders were unable to bring him across the plate.
The Rangers had wholesale changes in the seventh, putting out a completely different lineup.
The Red Raiders added to their lead in the seventh with the help of RBI singles from Kurt Wilson and Hudson White.
Tech made wholesale changes in the eighth.
The Rangers cut into the lead in the ninth inning with two singles and a double to make the score 11-4. Stilwell, who moved to catcher in the eighth, back picked to second and got the runner to end the inning.
Tech got a run back in the tenth inning when senior outfielder Cody Masters hit a triple into the right-centerfield gap which extended the lead to 12-4.
Stilwell piled it on shortly after as he hit a two-run homer off Winston Santos which put Tech up 14-4.
The Rangers tallied six runs in the eleventh inning, which cut the Tech lead to 14-10.
The Rangers cut the Tech lead to 14-11 and loaded the bases before left-handed pitcher Colin Clark closed the door and tallied a save in the twelfth inning.
The Red Raiders will kick off the annual Red vs. Black series at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, and 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2 at the Dan Law Field in Rip Griffin Park, according to Tech Athletics. The games will be free to enter for all fans.
