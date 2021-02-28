The Red Raiders completed the sweep against Houston Baptist Sunday afternoon following a 11-2 victory at home. Dylan Neuse and Mason Montgomery starred for Tech in the contest.
Tech lineup on Sunday was as follows:
1. Dru Baker (LF)
2. Jace Jung (2B)
3. Dylan Neuse (CF)
4. Cole Stilwell (1B)
5. Cal Conley (SS)
6. Kurt Wilson (RF)
7. Nate Rombach (C)
8. Braydon Runion (DH)
9. Parker Kelly (3B)
Parker Kelly got the start after coming in late the previous game as a defensive substitute. Braxton Fulford was once again left out of the lineup, as Nate Rombach got the start behind the plate.
LHP Mason Montgomery got the start for Tech after having a strong showing opening weekend against Mississippi State. In Arlington, Montgomery threw 4.0 innings, giving up only one earned run on three hits and two walks.
Montgomery started hot on Sunday against the Huskies, retiring his first nine batters faced in order, striking out three along the way.
His lone run allowed was in the top of the 4th inning when Huskies' third baseman Nathan Soriano broke the tie with a solo-home run . Soriano jumped on a first-pitch fastball and got every bit of it.
Montgomery got into some more trouble in the 4th, allowing runners to get on first and second with two outs. He got out of the inning thanks to a heads-up highlight play from catcher Nate Rombach who caught the runner at first base off guard and gunned him out.
That was the only inning in which Montgomery got into trouble.
The bottom of the 8th inning is where the Red Raider offense hit its stride. Tech quickly tied up the ballgame thanks to a fielding error from Soriano. What could have been a double play wound up leaving two men on with a run scoring and no outs.
Kurt Wilson then doubled to score a pair of runs and give Tech their first lead of the afternoon, a lead in which they would not surrender.
Parker Kelly, Jace Jung, Dylan Neuse, and Cole Stilwell all added to the 4th inning onslaught by driving in at least one run each of their own. In no time at all, Tech’s lead had ballooned to 8-1, and Huskies starter Austin Spinney was out of the game.
After the side was finally retired, Montgomery came back on in the 5th and rebounded with a scoreless inning.
“When it comes down to it, you know, you just gotta keep on going out there with the same mentality, you know, whether it's a 10-0 or 0-0 ballgame,” Montgomery said. "For me I kind of just go out there with the same thought in my mind, you know, get ahead, stay ahead, compete. But yeah, it definitely helps having the cushion”.
Montgomery was pulled after the 5th, finishing with 5.0 innings pitched, one earned run allowed, and two hits allowed on the day. It was a strong outing for the 6-foot-2-inch southpaw, who received the win for his efforts.
After the big 4th inning, there was no scoring by either team until the 7th inning.
The Huskies tacked on another run in the 7th, this time off of Tech reliever Connor Queen. Queen kept his composure though, and finished off the 7th without giving up any more runs.
The Huskies would not score again.
Queen finished in the end tossed 2.0 full innings with one strikeout, one earned run allowed, and three hits allowed.
The Red Raider quickly took back that Huskies run in the bottom of the 7th when Nate Rombach cranked his third home run of the season. Rombachs homer, a two-run blast, gave Tech a commanding 10-2 lead going into the 8th inning.
In the 8th, Tech had a chance to end the game early via the run rule, which ends games after the 7th given a team has a ten-run lead or more.
Neuse drove in a run on a base hit to center field early in the inning to give the Red Raiders a nine-run lead. Soon, the bases were loaded for Cal Conley with one out needing one run to end it.
Conley wound up grounding into a double-play, ending the inning. Conley ended the game Sunday without recording a hit, marking his first 0-for of the season.
In the 9th, the Tech bullpen closed it out and the Red Raiders earned their third win of the young season by a final score of 11-2.
Levi Wells and Ryan Sublette both tossed scoreless innings out of the bullpen for Tech in the game.
“We want to just see growth," Tadlock said post-game about the evolution of this team after starting 0-3. "Each day guys come in keep trying to get a little bit better each day and work at their craft, work at their game and understand at baseball. There's always something to work on."
The Red Raiders record improved to 3-3 on the season. They will be back this week for a two-game series against Texas Southern in Lubbock on Tuesday and Wednesday.
RHPs Micah Dallas and Chase Hampton will start for the Red Raiders in those two games.
