Texas Tech baseball beat Texas State by a score of 8-4 on Friday, in a game where they trailed 4-3 in the seventh inning but battled back for a convincing win.
Their comeback was sparked by the bat of catcher Braxton Fulford, who had a career night with two home runs; and the arm of Hayde Key, who threw 5 Ks in relief appearance.
Sophomore RHP Brandon Birdsell got the start on the mound for the Red Raiders, while the Texas State Bobcats started senior RHP Zachary Leigh.
The Red Raiders starting lineup for the game against Texas State was as follows:
LF Dru Baker
2B Jace Jung
CF Dylan Neuse
RF Easton Murrell
SS Cal Conley
3B Kurt Wilson
1B Nate Rombach
DH Cody Masters
C Braxton Fulford
After a quick first inning saw each team go down in only three at bats, Texas State struck first in the top of the second with a solo home run by first baseman Jose Gonzalez.
The Red Raiders responded with a three run homerun of their own off the bat of DH Cody Masters, scoring Wilson and Rombach after both were walked by Texas State’s starting pitcher Zachary Leigh.
The Red Raiders would give up their 3-1 lead in the fourth inning after Texas State’s DH Wesley Faison hit a two run homer to tie the game. Tech would end the side with a double play two at-bats later, but would fail to get a man on base (including two K’s swinging) in their chance at bat. The fourth inning would end with a 3-3 score.
Brandon Birdsell’s night would end in the top of the fifth after hitting his second batter of the game and giving up a single to leadoff man Dalton Shuffield. His final statline would consist of three runs allowed on four hits, no walks all night but did hit two batters, and would be pulled despite his four strikeouts.
Tadlock would bring in freshman reliever Andrew Devine in place of Birdsell, and things immediately looked grim after hitting Texas State’s Justin Thompson to load the bases. Devine would get out of the jam however, striking out outfielder Will Hollis in just four pitches and ending the fifth still tied.
Devine would load the bases in the sixth, and be pulled because of it. He gave up only one hit but gave up three free bases with one walk and two HBPs.
Freshman reliever Derek Bridges entered the inning in the same situation as Devine had just an inning before, with the bases loaded.
Bridges wouldn't perform as well as Devine had however, giving up a run in his first at bat off an outfield pop fly that allowed the runner at third to score.
That would be the only run allowed that inning as Bridges would get pinch hitter Isaiah Ortega-Jones to strike out swinging in the next at-bat. With Tech trailing for the second time on the day, this would be the end of Bridges’ day on the mound.
After the Red Raiders’ offense failed to score a run in the sixth, freshman reliever Hayde Key would enter the game for Texas Tech and would strike out three straight batters in the top of the seventh. Key would be the third reliever of the night used by head coach Tim Tadlock, each of them being freshman.
Texas Tech would regain the lead in the bottom of the seventh thanks to a two run homer by Braxton Fulford, scoring Nate Rombach. The homer did more than just regain the lead however, as it would force Texas State to pull starting pitcher Zachary Leigh after a solid day on the mound. Leigh’s day would end with eight strikeouts to four walks, giving up five runs on four hits.
The Bobcats would bring in junior reliever Tristan Stivors but the scoring wouldn't stop there for the Red Raiders. After initially retiring the side by picking off Dru Baker at first, the ruling would be reversed and Stivors would go on to load the bases after hitting Jace Jung and walking Dylan Neuse. Furthermore, Stivors would give up a run after hitting Easton Murrel and his short appearance would be over.
Texas State brought in freshman reliever Otto Wofford in hopes to get the Bobcats out of this jam and he would successfully do so, ending the seventh after Cal Conley flew out to centerfield. In the top of the eighth inning Texas Tech’s Hayde Key would respond with an impressive inning of his own, facing only three batters without allowing a man on base.
The scoring continued for Texas Tech in the bottom of the eighth, with Braxton Fulford hitting his second two-run home run of the night in back to back at bats. Fulford’s home run would extend the Red Raiders lead from 6-4 to 8-4.
Fulford has developed into a veteran presence on this Texas Tech team in his junior year, and his two home runs (second career multi-HR game) would be a personal season high in home runs, hits, and RBI.
“He put a couple good swings on some pitches,” Texas Tech head baseball coach Tim Tadlock said following the game. “It's been really fun to watch Braxton grow as he's been here, he's a worker and has continued to get better.”
Hayde Key finished the game for the Red Raiders after striking out his first batter and forcing two fly-outs to end the ninth inning, posting a statline of five strikeouts and only one hit in three innings, earning him his first win of the season.
Overall Hayde Key and Braxton Fulford were the two standouts in the win over Texas State, with Key’s five strikeouts good for most on the team today and Fulford leading the team in hits (3), RBI (4), and home runs (2).
After going 0-3 opening weekend, the Red Raiders hadn't won a game by anything less than seven runs in their next five games. Postgame, head baseball Tim Tadlock expressed how important it is for the Red Raiders to get their first close-game win.
“Those are the kind of baseball games that you got to enjoy really whatever the results were at the end of the game,” Tadlock said. “It's a lot of fun watching our guys compete and try to go win pitches and when you come out on the right side of it you get more enjoyment out of it.”
The Red Raiders' next opponent will be Sam Houston State, who they face at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Minute Maid Park for their second game of the Shriners Hospital for Children’s College Classic.
The game will be televised on AT&T Sportsnet SW, MLB.com, and Astros.com as well as broadcasted over the radio on Texas Tech Sports Network.
