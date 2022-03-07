Senior third baseman Parker Kelly and freshman right fielder Owen Washburn both took home Big 12 Baseball Players of the Week honors for their performances against Dallas Baptist University and Merrimack College last week, according to Big 12 Sports.
Kelly claimed Player of the Week while Washburn was selected as Newcomer of the Week. Baylor left-handed pitcher Tyler Thomas was recognized as Pitcher of the Week round out the list.
This marks the second consecutive week that Tech has had a representative on the weekly awards, after junior designated hitter Ty Coleman took home both honors last week.
Over five games, Kelly hit .421 with 13 RBIs and three home runs, according to Tech Athletics.
The fifth-year Wichita Falls native recorded his first three home runs of the season in game one of Saturday’s doubleheader against Merrimack on March 5, including two grand slams en route to a program record-tying nine RBIs in Tech’s 21-5 win.
Kelly’s week at the plate increased his OPS to a team-high 1.168, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech head coach Tim Tadlock said the offensive production for the fifth-year senior has been in the making.
“He’s made adjustments every year he’s been here,” said Tadlock after their series finale against Merrimack College. “You might not have seen the results, like in the batting average, but he’s always been a guy with a lot of aptitude.”
Washburn recorded a hit in all five of the Red Raiders’ games last week, including two multi-hit games. The true freshman launched his first two career home runs in game two of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Warriors, finishing the game 3-5 with three RBIs.
Overall, Washburn batted .421 with eight RBIs for the week to claim the recognition, according to Tech Athletics
The Red Raiders finished last week 5-0 after plating 74 runs in five games. They bring a nine-game win streak to Biloxi, Miss. for a two-game series against No. 23 Mississippi State starting on March 8.
