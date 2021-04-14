Texas Tech baseball defeated Stephen F. Austin State by a score of 7-5 in the midweek series finale at 1 p.m. April 14, to complete the series sweep over the Lumberjacks after a walk-off win the night before.
With the win, Tech improved their overall record to 24-7 and will prepare to travel to West Virginia to play the Mountaineers for a weekend series from April 16-18.
Tech started freshman Hayde Key on the mound, the first start of his college career for the former First Team All-State Pitcher and 6A Playoff MVP. In his 9.2 innings pitched entering the game, Key had thrown thirteen strikeouts to five walks.
He started the game strong against the Lumberjacks, with back-to-back strikeouts followed by forcing a ground out on an 0-2 count, ending the top of the first after only three batters and twelve pitches.
SFA gave junior pitcher Pedro Cuellar his first start of the season against Tech, and the Red Raiders jumped on Cuellar early with a leadoff home run off the bat of junior outfielder Easton Murrell to start the bottom of the first inning.
Junior catcher Braxton Fulford followed with a lineout to left field, but SFA’s Cuellar walked the next two batters.
With two on base, redshirt freshman infielder Cal Conley came to plate for the first time since his walkoff single in the series opener a night before.
Conley hit a single to advance, both runners but unable to score fellow freshman infielder Jace Jung. Jung would be brought home in the next at bat, however, with a sac fly hit by junior DH Cody Masters.
SFA’s Cuellar would bring the inning to a close in the next at bat, recording his first strikeout of the day against freshman outfielder Dillon Carter to end the inning.
Key got his third strikeout of the game in the first at bat of the second inning, and Conley got the next batters out with a jump throw to beat SFA’s Adrian Minjares at first and catching an inning-ending pop up.
The second inning started with a strikeout and a fly out for Cuellar to finish his first time through the lineup, but with two outs Murrell hit his second solo home run of the game to increase Tech’s lead to three runs.
Fulford followed by doubling to center, but Jung would not capitalize on the runner in scoring position by grounding out to end the inning with a score of 3-0 in Tech’s favor.
Key started to struggle in the third inning, leading off by throwing his first walk of the game and followed it by giving up a double to SFA’s Chane Dodge to put men in both scoring positions.
Key would give up a two-run RBI single in the next at bat, as a single up the middle by Brya Burgos bringing both runners home for SFA and decreasing the lead to 3-2.
Key then gave up a single to advance Burgos to third, who would score the tying run after a wild pitch by Key allowed him to steal home. Key would allow another run to be scored with an RBI groundout but would end the inning by striking out the next batter.
Cuellar threw his second leadoff walk to start the bottom of the third, but the Red Raiders then hit two ground outs to first and a Carter strike out would bring the third inning to a close.
Tech’s head baseball coach Tim Tadlock decided to pull Key after allowing four runs in the third inning, and brought in freshman Levi Wells to relieve the starter.
Wells started the fourth by forcing a ground out, and then closed out the inning by getting the next two batters to strike out swinging.
SFA also made a pitching change in the fourth inning, bringing in junior Lance Koch for his eighth appearance of the season. Koch started with two fly-outs, and then got Murrell to strike out looking for Murrell’s first at bat of the day that did not result in a home run.
Wells began the fifth inning with his third straight strikeout but followed by hitting then next batter and walking the one after in only four pitches, and then advancing both runners into scoring position with a balk.
Wells was able to get out of the top of the fifth without allowing a run though, throwing a strikeout and forcing a fly out in the next two at-bats.
Tech’s offense was not able to regain the lead in the bottom of the inning despite a Jung walk evolving into a runner on third with Conley up to bat, as Conley would lineout to center to end the fifth.
In the top of the sixth inning, Wells was relieved by sophomore lefty Eli Reichmann, who had only thrown over one inning once this season before entering the game.
Reichmann struck out his first batter but hit his second to put a runner on first. The third batter of the inning hit a grounder to Jung at second base who easily turned the double play to end the inning.
SFA made another pitching change as well in the sixth inning, bringing in freshman Austin Roth to relieve Coch. Roth started with a strikeout and followed with two fly outs to retire the side.
Riechmann allowed his first hit to start the top of the seventh in the form of a double to SFA’s Cerny, and despite forcing two straight ground outs the runner was able to advance home, adding a run to SFA’s lead and bringing the score to 5-3.
Max Murasak got his first hit of the season to start the bottom of the seventh, and a walk to Murrell in the next at bat would put the tying runner on base.
Fulford advanced both runners and got to first safely on a fielders choice, loading the bases with Jung up to bat, who entered the game tied for most home runs in the country.
Jung hit a fly ball to left field that could have easily been caught, but SFA’s left fielder Loranger fumbled the catch, allowing Murasak to score and keep the bases loaded.
With the bases loaded, no outs, and their lead cut to one run, SFA brought in freshman Skyler Jaco to relieve Roth. Tech’s sophomore first baseman Stilwell hit a sac fly in Jaco’s first at bat to bring home Murrell from third and tie the game at five runs each.
With one out and runners on second and third, SFA intentionally walked Conley to bring on Cody Masters, who responded with a go-ahead RBI single to give Tech the 6-5 lead.
Jaco got his first strikeout against Carter in the next at bat, but then walked junior third baseman Parker Kelly to add another run to Tech’s total and bring the score to 7-5 in the Red Raiders favor. Jaco finally got out of the inning when he forced Murasask into a fly out in the next at bat.
After giving Riechmann two innings (same as Wells and one shy of the starter Key), Tadlock brought in a veteran reliever in senior Connor Queen. Queen gave up a leadoff single in the top of the eighth, but responded well by retiring the next three batters and recording his first strikeout.
SFA brought in freshman pitcher Joe Lopez for Jaco in the bottom of the eighth, and Lopez forced a ground out and two fly outs to complete a 1-2-3 inning for SFA after giving up four runs the inning prior.
Queen was able to pick up his fourth save of the season in the top of the ninth despite loading the bases after giving up a pair of hits and a walk, as Tech’s defense turned a game ending double play.
The final out of the game was reviewed by the umpires as the runner at first was extremely close to beating out the last throw, but they decided to stick with their initial ruling. If the ruling had been changed, the game would have been tied in the top of the ninth for the second game in a row.
Now 24-7 overall this season, Tech will travel to West Virginia to play a weekend series against conference opponent WVU from April 16-18. The first game is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. April 16 and will be televised on ESPN+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.