The Texas Tech Baseball team held its first team practice Friday, a major milestone to pass in the preseason process following an erratic offseason, but the Red Raiders are getting back into rhythm.
"We're getting there, for sure, I think guys' routines definitely got out of wack a little bit especially last spring." said head baseball Coach Tim Tadlock. "Right now is probably the best its been as far as that goes."
"We worked really hard to conquer this COVID stuff and we had a lot of challenges that went along with it ... Just happy the light at the end of the tunnel having the season officially be right in front of us," sophomore pitcher Micah Dallas said.
Currently ranked No.3 in the nation, according to preseason polling, the Red Raiders are looking forward to their first competitive action in three weeks when they begin their season in Arlington, Texas, on Feb.19 against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Their game against the Razorbacks is the first of a three-game slate at the 2021 State Farm College Baseball Showdown. Tech will follow its opener by playing the Ole Miss Rebels and the Mississippi State Bulldogs, respectively.
The Red Raiders won’t have their first home game until Tech’s Spring Break weekend, when they host Oklahoma State for the first of a three-game series on March 19 at 6:30 p.m.
The team will have plenty of practices until the season begins, where Tadlock will attempt to build this team to live up to the expectations of a team already ranked first in conference preseason poll.
Tadlock has experience leading this team to success, this being his ninth season with the team and having coached in a College World Series for four of them.
In addition to his College World Series appearances, Tadlock has led his team to win three of the last four Big 12 Championships.
This Red Raider team is a fairly young one, as 20 freshmen made the roster and had their first ever team practice with Tech while only two seniors remain with the team, according to Tech Athletics: Senior Pitcher Connor Queen and redshirt senior Patrick Monteverde.
But the Red Raider baseball program often looks past newcomers' status.
"I don't know if we ever look at them as that, we look at them as baseball players. If we recruit them to come here, we recruit them to play right away," Tadlock said.
The confidence transcends to on-the-field support for Tech's youngsters.
"We have new guys coming in that are solid and are going to be able to help us out a whole lot" said junior catcher Braxton Bulford
Tadlock has a lot on his plate this season with a relatively young team, during a pandemic, yet still with expectations as high as ever. The Red Raiders beginning their team practices this past Friday is a sign that work is already underway.
But Tadlock's focus is beyond COVID-19, with his sight set purely on baseball.
"I hate to even talk to you guys about this COVID, actually I'd rather talk about baseball," Tadlock said. "We obviously want to sprint toward being the best we can, but at the same time its a process."
