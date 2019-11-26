The Texas Tech baseball team’s 2020 schedule was announced on Tuesday as the Red Raiders are set to play 56 games this season.
Tech’s 56-game schedule will feature 30 games at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park, according to Tech Athletics. The Red Raiders’ schedule will also include 21 games against teams that made it to the 2019 Regionals. Tech will also play four teams who made it to the Super Regionals, highlighted with two squads that made it to the 2019 College World Series. With the loaded schedule, the Red Raiders will also play a team from every Power Five conference.
Opening the season, the Red Raiders will take on Houston Baptist at 1 p.m. on Feb. 14 at Dan Law Field, according to Tech Athletics. Over the weekend, Tech will end up playing Houston Baptist and Northern Colorado two times each.
Following the four games at home, the Red Raiders will travel to Round Rock for the Round Rock Classic from Feb. 21-23, according to Tech Athletics. While in Round Rock, Tech will take on Tennessee, Stanford and Houston at Dell Diamond.
After the weekend classic, Tech will play two games against Southern in Lubbock on Feb 25-26, according to Tech Athletics. The Red Raiders will then head to Tallahassee, FL to play Florida Atlantic on Feb. 28 and Florida State on Feb. 29 and March 1.
The Red Raiders will then head back to Lubbock for five consecutive games at Dan Law Field on March 3-8, according to Tech Athletics. The team will start with two games against University of Nevada, Las Vegas, followed by three consecutive games against Rice.
Before starting its play against a Big 12 team, Tech will play Mississippi State in Biloxi, MS on March 10-11, according to Tech Athletics. After playing the SEC team, the Red Raiders will play its first conference foe of the season with a three-game series against West Virginia in Lubbock from March 13-15.
Following the three-game series against West Virginia, the Red Raiders will play three more non-conference teams before playing another team from the Big 12, according to Tech Athletics. Tech will play New Mexico in Albuquerque, NM from March 17-18 and will then head back to Lubbock for an eight-game homestand.
The homestand will begin with a three-game series against Minnesota form March 20-22, according to Tech Athletics. The Red Raiders will then play two games against Oregon on March 24-25. Following the five non-conference games, Tech will jump back into Big 12 play as the Red Raiders will play a three-game series against Kansas State from March 27-29.
After playing eight games at home, Tech will play a single game against University of Texas at San Antonio on April 1 and will then continue its play on the road against Oklahoma State, according to Tech Athletics. The Red Raiders will play a three-game series against the Cowboys from April 3-5 in Stillwater, OK and will then travel to Midland to take on Abilene Christion on April 7 before heading back to Lubbock.
While in Lubbock, Tech will play a three-game series against Oklahoma from April 9-11 at Dan Law Field, according to Tech Athletics. The Red Raiders will then play two games against New Mexico on April 13-14 before heading back on the road.
The Red Raiders will play seven straight games away from Lubbock after playing New Mexico, starting with a three-game series against Baylor in Waco from April 17-19, according to Tech Athletics. Tech will then head to Lawrence, KS for another Big 12 series as the Red Raiders will take on Kansas from April 24-26. Tech will end its road trip with a single game against Abilene Christian on April 28 in Abilene.
After playing Abilene Christian, the Red Raiders will play their final regular-season home series as they will take on Texas from May 1-3, according to Tech Athletics. After wrapping its schedule up at home, the Red Raiders will play a single game against Dallas Baptist on May 5 in Dallas before finishing the regular season with a three-game series against Texas Christian in Fort Worth from May 14-15.
With the regular season ending, the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship will be hosted from May 20-24, according to Tech Athletics. If the Red Raiders make it to the 2020 NCAA Tournament, the Regionals be from May 29-June 1, followed by the Super Regionals from June 5-7. The 2020 College World Series will then wrap the college baseball season up in Omaha, NE from June 13-23.
