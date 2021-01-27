The Big 12 conference released its preseason all-conference team on Wednesday
Texas Tech boasting four total players, the most honorees on the all-conference team in the league for the third straight season, according to Tech Athletics.
Junior outfielder Dylan Neuse, redshirt freshman infielder Cal Conley, freshman Nate Rombach and sophomore pitcher Micah Dallas are the four Red Raiders that highlight the all-conference team list.
Neuse has now reeled in a total of four preseason honors as he has earned the nod for preseason All-American from both D1 Baseball and College Baseball Newspaper, according to Tech Athletics. Today, he was named a preseason all-conference outfielder and the projected Big 12 player of the year.
Conley has also been named to the all-conference team. Last season, Conley led the team in batting average at .371, according to Tech Athletics. Along with teammate Neuse, Conley was also named a 2021 preseason All-American by College Baseball Newspaper he now holds two preseason honors.
Rombach is the only designated hitter to be named to the preseason all-conference team. In his career with Tech, Rombach has put up 20 hits and 20 runs in 65 at-bats to go along with a .308 batting average, according to Tech Athletics.
Last season he hit three total home runs against Houston Baptist University on Feb. 15, 2020 where he would also score four times and be responsible for seven of Tech’s runs, according to Tech Athletics.
The last Red Raider to round out the preseason all-conference team is Dallas. Being named a preseason Big 12 all-conference pitcher is Dallas’ third honor of the 2021 preseason, as he was also tabbed a preseason All-American by both College Baseball Newspaper and Perfect Game, according to Tech Athletics.
In the shortened 2020 season, Dallas retired 23 batters and allowed only seven hits in 15.2 innings pitched, according to Tech Athletics. He completed three saves with a win/loss record of 1-0 and an impressive 0.57 ERA.
The 2021 college baseball season is set to be under way in just under one month and Tech will begin their season in Arlington, Texas, at the new Globe Life Field where they will compete in the 2021 State Farm College Baseball Showdown against Arkansas, Ole Miss and Mississippi State.
