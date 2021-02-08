On Tuesday, No. 7 Texas Tech (14-5, 6-4) will look to complete their third-straight season sweep over a conference opponent when No. 14 West Virginia (13-5, 6-3) comes to Lubbock.
When the two teams first met in Morgantown, the Mountaineers escaped with an 88-87 victory when sophomore guard Miles McBride made a layup with three seconds remaining. McBride finished the game with 24 points with 19 of those coming in the second half.
The West Virginia victory overcame a 30-point performance by junior guard Mac McClung, the most points he’s scored as a Red Raider, according to Sports Reference.
Sophomore guard Terrence Shannon Jr. provided an offensive spark in Morgantown, once again coming off the bench. Shannon had 15 points and four assists in the first meeting.
Even with the high caliber individual performances, the Red Raiders as a team had a historically good night protecting the ball. In the first match up against the Mountaineers, Tech had 14 assists to only two turnovers, tying the Big 12 all-time record for fewest giveaways in a game, according to Tech Athletics.
Since the loss to West Virginia, the Red Raiders have won three straight games and completed season sweeps over Oklahoma and Kansas State.
The theme for the Red Raiders over the win streak has been three-point shooting. Tech -- who shot 33 percent from deep in their five games before the win streak -- is shooting 38.6 percent from the perimeter over their last three contests, according to Sports Reference.
McBride continues to lead the Mountaineers in scoring, averaging 15.9 points per game, according to WVU Athletics. He is also averaging his point total on very high efficiency, shooting 44.4 percent from the field, 44.1 percent on three-pointers and 83.1 percent from the free-throw line, according to WVU Athletics.
Junior forward Derek Culver continues to be a force on the glass, averaging 10.3 rebounds and 14.3 points per game, according to WVU Athletics.
Junior guard Sean McNeil scored 13 points in the first matchup against Tech and followed that up by scoring 21 against Florida.
For Tech to avoid being swept by the Mountaineers, they will have to control the glass and limit a team that has found its rhythm with the three-point shot.
West Virginia currently leads the Big 12 in offensive rebounds per game, and is also second in three-point percentage, according to the conference’s website.
The game is scheduled to tip-off at 8 p.m. inside of the United Supermarkets Arena. It will be nationally televised on ESPN and will be broadcasted on Double T 97.3 (KTTU-FM).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.