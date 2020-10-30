On Friday, Tech Athletics sent out a release to announce changes made to gameday guidelines at United Supermarkets Arena.
The arena will only hold 25 percent capacity for games this season, according to the release. In addition to the reduced capacity, the Big 12 has required team arenas to have a buffer around the court. This perimeter requires space of 20 feet behind team benches and 12 feet on all other sides of the court.
Additional safety protocols will include wearing face coverings at all times, ticketing being moved to a completely mobile format and concessions being ordered on mobile devices, according to the release.
Season ticket holders will have the chance to purchase individual tickets this season, with the opportunity to purchase up to five games, according to the release. Holders will be limited to the number of tickets currently in their account with a maximum of four tickets per account.
The ticket sale process for holders will begin on Nov. 9 and the date of purchase will be determined by Red Raider Club membership level, according to the release. Holders will be notified by e-mail of their date to purchase by Nov. 4.
If a holder does not wish to purchase tickets this season, they may request a refund, apply the payments for the 2021-22 season or donate the funds to the Red Raider Club Excellence Fund, according to the release.
Any other information on the ticketing process can be addressed by calling 806-742-TECH.
