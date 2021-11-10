Texas Tech Athletics announced on Wednesday, Nov. 10 that events will begin to transition to cashless transactions at sporting events.
Tech Athletics made the change to improve the gameday experience for fans and guests, according to a Tech Athletics news release.
The change is expected to improve the gameday experience with shorter lines and faster speed of service, according to a Tech Athletics news release.
Tech Athletics also expects the change will help promote health, safety and security of guests.
Customers will be able to use valid credit/debit cards and various mobile wallets such as Apple Pay and Samsung Pay, according to a Tech Athletics news release.
