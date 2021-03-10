On March 12, 2020, Texas Tech and Texas men’s basketball were slated to play in a highly anticipated matchup in the annual Big 12 tournament.
11:30 a.m. was the determined start time for the game, and it was business as usual until about half-an-hour before tip-off.
During warmups, both teams were pulled off the court following an announcement from the AAC, canceling their own respective tournament. And in suit, the Big 12 followed in cutting its own.
258 days passed in wake of COVID-19 without college basketball for the Red Raiders, and even upon returning to their home court of United Supermarkets Arena, they debuted to a different home court.
“For the longest time, we didn’t know if it’s going to be zero fans or what.” Tech head basketball coach Chris Beard said.
One of the top fan locations in all of college basketball was dwindled down to just over one-fifth of its capacity, as only 3,345 fans were admitted to the Red Raiders’ season opener against Northwestern State, according to Tech Athletics, despite the arena able to seat well over 15,000.
“Obviously a unique night,” Beard said in a news conference following Tech’s opener against Northwestern State. “Kind of a different scene for college basketball.”
Prior to their game, however, Tech women’s basketball took the floor against UTRGV in a similar environment. Head coach Krista Gerlich’s debut at the helm of Lady Raider basketball was met by an unorthodox atmosphere.
“It was very different,” Gerlich said. “I mean, with a mask on and it not being a packed house … With fans being so far away.”
COVID-19 had taken the world by storm, but athletics went on, and as a result, fans were limited. But they made the most of their narrow entry to Tech’s home games, and the venue made fit as best as possible.
“We’ve been fortunate here in Lubbock, we’ve had the 25 percent occupancy to the games, we’ve sold out games at that 25 percent,” Beard said. “A lot of the teams – Baylor, just the other day, you know, had great crowds; wasn’t the 100 percent sold out seats, but our guys have been blessed in that way.” Beard said.
But optimism was at the forefront of the competition, and after nearly an entire season of strict capacities, the athletics realm is beginning to reshape day-by-day.
In fact, Tech recently revamped its attendance and game day status for spring outdoor sporting events.
“We did reach out to every season ticket holder that was not allowed in and were not sold tickets, due to capacity rulings, and we sold them their tickets,” Robert Giovannetti, senior associate athletics director at Tech, said. “We’re anticipating crowds of about 75 percent now for baseball and softball.”
With baseball season ramping up, both players and coaches are excited about the opportunity to play in front of family and friends.
“We hope we get as many as we can pack in there this weekend,” junior center fielder Dylan Neuse said about fans re-entering Dan Law baseball field. “We love playing in front of our fans.”
Tech head baseball coach Tim Tadlock added, “Best fans in the country right here in Lubbock … We love our fans, love sharing our team with our fans, and they love playing for them.”
But the ruling could also extend for basketball, as the Tech men and women’s programs will enter their respective Big 12 tournaments.
The Red Raiders are scheduled for a Thursday night game against Texas at 8 p.m. The Lady Raiders are set for the same time of 8 p.m. against Kansas State.
In a sort of rerun from last year, Tech men’s basketball will prepare to play Texas again in the first round of the Big 12 tournament, a matchup that has been in favor of Tech the past two outings.
“Last year, we didn’t get to play these guys,” junior guard Kyler Edwards said. “So I mean, us to be able to get another chance at them and be able to get a chance at March Madness, it’s like, I mean, it’s just an experience that everybody in the country wants to experience.”
But despite the x’s and o’s, the team is just ready to play.
“Last year, not getting an opportunity to play in the tournament, things like that, you know, I’m just super excited to be in March,” sophomore forward Kevin McCullar said. “And, you know, this is what you play for.”
Even more so, the newfound opportunity at increased capacity lends an opportunity for more fans, family members an overall crowd presence to be available as the post-season moves on.
And at the best time possible, as well, with NCAA basketball’s biggest stage preparing to be one for the books after the first March Madness cancellation in history took place just last year, according to the NCAA, it had been held every year since 1939, prior. In fact, the tournament was still played during World War II in both 1940 and 1944 despite even the Olympics being canceled both years.
March is simply the climax for many sporting teams, especially basketball.
“I think there’s a little bit of a buzz like there always is. You know, it’s March, you know, we’re getting into survive and advance time.” Beard said. “As players, this is what you look forward to. And certainly as coaches, you know, this is where you want your team to play the best.”
