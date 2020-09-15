On Monday, Texas Tech Athletics released an update on COVID-19 testing for athletic programs across Tech.
Per release, the Tech Athletics Department has completed 2,861 COVID019 tests for student-athletes, coaches and staff. Of those tests, 116 resulted in positive cases across all sports. 28 of the 116 cases remain active, and six of those cases reside in the football program.
The University has been testing its football players since June, and since then, 75 total student-athletes have tested positive, according to the release. 69 of those players have recovered. Seventy-five of the 116 positive tests among all athletics programs at Tech are in the football program.
