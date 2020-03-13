With the Big 12 Conference canceling the remainder of the winter and spring sports seasons due to COVID-19 concerns, Texas Tech has announced it will refund those who have already purchased tickets.
“The safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, fans and staff will always be our top priority,” Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said, according to a Tech Athletics news release. “This is an unprecedented situation we are facing as a nation.”
As the season ended unexpectedly, those who purchased single-game tickets to a scheduled baseball or softball games will be refunded. As for season ticket holders and annual seat contributions, a pro-rated refund will be issued.
For those who purchased season tickets for Tech baseball, Senior Associate Athletics Director Robert Giovannetti said Tech Athletics is determining the pro-rated number will be determined next week.
“We’re disappointed for our student-athletes, coaches and fans, but we understand the magnitude of this outbreak and its impact on society as a whole,” Hocutt said, according to the release.
