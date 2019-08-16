Texas Tech Athletics will host a “Red Raider Fandemonium” event for Tech fans from 12-8 p.m. on Saturday inside of the Sports Performance Center (SPC).
The event will allow Red Raider fans to meet the 2019 football and volleyball teams, who they can take pictures and get autographs from, according to a Tech Athletics news release. The Red Raiders will make their way to the turf inside of the SPC at 7 p.m., but fans can partake in other activities starting at noon.
A garage sale will begin at noon on the side with the track inside of the SPC, where game-worn and extra Under Armour gear will be made available for fans to purchase, according to the release. The items that will be on sale include t-shirts ($10), quarter zips ($15), athletic shorts ($10), footwear ($20), helmets ($100) and more.
While fans shop and wait for the Red Raiders to arrive, the event will provide complimentary food at 6 p.m., provided of Wing Stop, as well as live entertainment and inflatables, according to the release.
Fans who want to attend the event can park in the commuter lots, located east and west of the Jones AT&T Stadium, as admission is free, according to the release. Free football and volleyball posters and schedules will available for autographs. Tech Athletics encourages each fan respects the one autograph per person limit to accommodate everyone who attends.
