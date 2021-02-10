With the spring semester well underway, Tech Athletics has been competing at the highest level of late.
Five major sporting programs cracked the top-10 to open the week of Feb. 8, headlined by successes in basketball, golf and track and field.
But even prior to the season opening, Tech Athletics has been recognized as front-runners in baseball and men’s golf as well, both on a team and individual scale.
Baseball:
The best ranking across all programs comes from the preseason rankings of Red Raider baseball, where they sit at the third-place position in the country, according to BaseballAmerica, D1Baseball and PerfectGame.
Tech also received No. 4 placement in USA Today coaches polling, according to Tech Athletics.
On the Big 12 scale, Tech is also ahead of the curve.
They have been ranked first in the Big 12 ahead of the season for the fourth-consecutive year in the preseason coaches poll, according to Tech Athletics.
Individually, awards are raking in as well. Junior center fielder Dylan Neuse and redshirt freshman Cal Conley were both named to Bragan Award Watch List, according to Tech Athletics, an award the Red Raiders are not shy of.
In fact, a Tech baseball player has won the award twice in the past three years, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders’ history of success will look to blossom in its ninth year under head coach Tim Tadlock.
But for now, high hopes are in store for Tech baseball.
The Red Raiders will open their season at 7 p.m., Feb. 19 at Globe Life Field against No. 8 Arkansas.
Track and Field:
The 2019 National Champions have also began their spring slate off to a solid start. Tech track and field holds top-10 rankings on both the men’s and women’s sides.
For the men, a No. 4 ranking, according to USTFCCCA, their highest of the season. The women sit at the No. 10 spot in the nation.
Tech has competed in a flurry of events so far, all in Lubbock, and they have taken advantage of the homestand.
In the field, senior thrower Gabe Oladipo has broken the school record at every meet since the season opened. In the most recent meet, Oladipo surpassed individual accomplishments, and rose to the second-highest throwing distance in the NCAA, according to Tech Athletics.
But Oladipo’s achievements are just part of a much bigger picture for the Tech track and field program, that have broken numerous records on the school, state and global levels.
The Red Raiders will return to action Feb. 12-13 at the Texas Tech Shootout.
Men’s basketball:
At the top of the week, Tech basketball was placed in the national top-10 but a host of outlets. By the Associated Press, they were ranked No. 7, by USA Today, they were ranked No. 8.
The Red Raiders received placement after a three-game win streak, including victories over LSU, No. 12 Oklahoma and Kansas State.
Tech’s success so far has been prided on its defense, having only 22 teams across the nation allow less points than them per game, according to NCAA Statistics.
On the offensive end, Tech is led by junior transfer Mac McClung, whose scoring has spurred Tech in a big way. He currently sits as the second-highest scorer in the conference with just over 17 points per game.
The Red Raiders are headed into their final stretch of conference play, with matches against TCU, Kansas, Oklahoma State and Texas remaining on their schedule.
Men’s golf:
Another top-10 ranking for Tech Athletics resides on the greens, where the men’s golf program received a No. 9 ranking in the Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll, according to Tech Athletics, last season, they finished No. 3.
But Tech has been successful of late both as a team and individually.
Sophomore Ludvig Aberg recently finished in first place at the Jones Cup Invitational, where he birdied his final hole to take the victory.
The three-day event saw Aberg shoot 72-70-72 – 214, according to Tech Athletics.
Aberg is not new to victories of late. Over the summer, he won two professional tournaments in Sweden.
The latest victory in Georgia granted Aberg an exemption to a PGA Tour event. The second for the Red Raiders after senior Kyle Hogan earned the honors at the Houston Open.
Aberg’s success has seen his individual ranking skyrocket as a result.
At the time of the Jones Cup Invitational, Aberg ranked No. 17 in World Amateur Golf Rankings, now, he sits at the No. 10 spot. But he is not alone.
His running mate, senior Sandy Scott, has also been ranked highly.
Scott sits at the No. 6 spot in W.A.G.R. after a stellar stint away from collegiate play.
The tandem of Scott and Aberg are the only duo in the nation that both sit in the top-10, and they reside at Tech.
The men’s golf program will reload Feb. 15-17 at PGA West in La Quinta, California at The Prestige, where they will begin their spring schedule.
Tech Athletics is continuing its success nearing the midway point of the spring semester, and they will look to maintain as the year wears on.
