As students went home and enjoyed their holiday break, select programs at Texas Tech remained active in the athletic realm.
Both men and women’s basketball, track and field and men’s and women’s tennis finished the break with winning margins.
Men’s Basketball
Over the break, the Tech men’s basketball program shot to 11-4 overall and 4-3 in conference play.
Since Dec. 9, the last day of classes for students, the Red Raiders have gone 7-3 with all three losses coming at home.
They garnered wins over No. 4 Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas State and Iowa State. On the other end, they fell to No. 2 Baylor, No. 9 Kansas and Oklahoma State.
Junior guard Mac McClung has been on top of the Tech offense thus far, averaging 16.3 points per game through 15 contests to lead the Red Raiders, according to Tech Athletics. On a conference scale, McClung ranks fourth league-wide in scoring.
The Georgetown transfer’s performances of late earned him Big 12 Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, the first award for a Red Raider on the season.
Tech was also sparked by the resurgence of sophomore guard Kevin McCullar, who was out the first nine games of the season due to an ankle injury.
However, off the injury, McCullar has proved more than useful for the Red Raiders.
Since his return, McCullar has averaged 11.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game, according to Tech Athletics. His rebounding average leads the team.
Women’s Basketball
For the Lady Raiders, the break started off on a high note with a three-game win streak over TCU, Southern and Incarnate Word.
However, they cooled off quickly and lost the following four to Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Iowa State and West Virginia.
Their most recent win proved monumental for the team, notching their first win in 14 games over No. 20 Texas.
The Lady Raiders, following the break, have a 7-6 overall record and a 2-5 record in conference play.
As they look to improve, the win against a ranked Texas squad is sure a good way to start.
Leading Tech has been the senior tandem of Vivian Gray and Lexi Gordon, one of the top duos in the nation, according to Tech Athletics.
They are one of six duos in Power 5 basketball averaging over 17.5 points per game. Gray with 19.9 points per game and Gordon with 17.9 points per game.
Tech will look to rebound in its second slate of conference matchups after going sub-.500 in the first round. They will start off by travelling to Allen Fieldhouse to face Kansas in a conference matchup. They will then battle TCU before hosting West Virginia.
Track and Field
The 2019 national champions opened their season on a high note at the Corky Classic event at Tech’s own Performance Center in Lubbock.
Three school records, world records and a flurry of personal bests was a result of Tech’s outstanding season-opener.
Headlined by junior jumper Ruth Usoro’s world record-breaking triple jump with a mark of 46’-10.25” (14.28m), according to Tech Athletics, the Red Raiders continued their path of excellence.
Graduate student Takieddine Hedeilli continued the records with the fastest 800-meter time in the world with a 1:45.98, which was also a new school record, according to Tech Athletics.
Courtney Lindsey also contributed to the newly improved record book, posting a 6.59, 60-meter sprint time which ranked third in the world. He followed that performance with a 20.45 200-meter sprint, good for second in the world, according to Tech Athletics.
Senior thrower Gabe Oladipo recorded a new personal best, outshining his furthest throw last season by nine inches, according to Tech Athletics.
Kayli Johnson also set the standard in throwing, winning gold in both the weight throw and shot put.
The track and field program made great strides in its first meet of the year, much to head coach Wes Kittley’s approval.
In a news conference following the meet, Kittley said he was extremely impressed by the personal bests and records during the meet.
Kittley and the Red Raiders will be back in action Jan. 23 at the Red Raider Invitational.
Men’s Tennis
The Red Raiders opened their season with a clean sweep of ACU. In the doubleheader, they won first 5-0, and then 7-0.
No losses in either singles or doubles play highlighted the Red Raiders’ stellar debut.
Sophomore Reed Collier sparked Tech with a singles win. He then moved on to doubles alongside junior Parker Wynn and won doubles 6-4.
After a flawless outing at McLeod Tennis Center, the Red Raiders will now turn their focus to a matchup against the Iowa Hawkeyes in Columbus, Ohio, on Jan. 22 for their first road test of the new season.
Women’s Tennis
The women’s tennis program had its spring opener in Arlington, Texas, at the Big 12/Pac-12 Mock Duels.
They concluded the mock event with a 9-6 overall record in singles, according to Tech Athletics. In doubles, they finished 4-2, both positive marks.
The doubles tandem of Lisa Mays and Margarita Skriabina went a flawless, 3-0 on the event to headline Tech’s outing.
They took home the doubles tournament title on the weekend.
Unfortunately, for the program, their matchups against Kansas State, Tulsa and Oklahoma have been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, according to Tech Athletics, the team will not travel.
Football
Football season may be more than seven months away, but the Red Raiders added some notable mid-year enrollees over the break.
Tech enrolled five transfers, three of which were transferring from a Power 5 school.
Tech is welcoming sophomore defensive back Malik Dunlap from N.C. State, freshman linebacker Jesiah Pierre from Florida and senior defensive back Marquis Waters from Duke.
Up front, head coach Matt Wells added some young depth in freshman offensive lineman Matt Keeler from Coffeyville Community College and freshman defensive lineman Bobby Young from L.D. Bell.
The Red Raiders also enrolled its highest-rated quarterback since 200 in freshman Behren Morton, according to 247-Sports. Each of these transfer student-athletes will immediately join Tech for the spring semester.
The Red Raiders will also have a handful of high school signees make their debut on campus in the spring: Jed Castles, Jerand Bradley, Mason Tharp and the aforementioned Behren Morton
Men’s Golf
The Tech men’s golf team has yet to start its spring slate, but their rankings have given the program high hopes.
According to Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll, Tech men’s golf team holds a No. 9 ranking prior to the season. They finished in the same poll No. 3 last season after a flurry of high tournament finishes.
In Golfstat rankings, Tech holds a No. 24 national ranking.
Tech golf continues under the leadership of head coach Greg Sands.
The program has a bit of a wait before beginning their spring slate at the Arizona Intercollegiate from Jan. 25-26.
